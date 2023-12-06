End of an era as Wheeler will not seek new chairman term

KANKAKEE — There will be a new Kankakee County Board chairman come December 2024.

Board Chairman Andy Wheeler will not seek re-election for his District 26 seat on the county board.

Wheeler, a Republican, chose not to file at Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline, meaning this coming year as board chairman will be his last as the county’s top executive. The fiscal year ends in November of 2024.

Wheeler declined to comment on his decision. He only said that he will fulfill the remainder of his four-year term which ends Nov. 30, 2024. He’s been county board chairman since 2016 and a board member since 2012.

Wheeler was originally elected to represent District 15, which is a city of Kankakee district. He served District 15 for eight years. He was appointed to fill the vacated District 26 seat after he relocated about three years ago to Bourbonnais. He then won the 2022 contested race to represent District 26.

“The county will lose an excellent administrator,” board member Steve Hunter said. “He brought the county to financial solvency.”

Scott L. Nims filed to run as a Republican in District 26 for the March 19 primary.

When Wheeler took over as board chairman, the county was nearly bankrupt and was faced with layoffs and extensive cutbacks. The county went from being $6 million in debt in 2016 to $18 million in the black today.

“He’s been able to be inclusive and to show leadership,” Hunter said. “The 106,000 people in the community got a steal with him. He could be making six figures elsewhere.”

Besides helping turn the county around financially, he assisted the finance department in devising fair and impactful plans to apply and distribute $21 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. Many small businesses and local social services agencies have benefitted from the ARPA disbursements.

During his tenure, Wheeler has supported economic development on the planned rebuilding of the intersection of Armour Road and Illinois Route 50 and the planned upgrade to County Road 9000 in Manteno.

The Kankakee County courthouse has undergone improvements as well to its jury assembly room in the basement, ADA updates and the circuit clerk office renovation.

The Kankakee County Animal Control will also move from its Kankakee location to a renovated building in Bourbonnais with the use of ARPA money and from license fees.

Wheeler also played a part in helping Manteno land the Gotion battery plant at the former Kmart distribution center by supporting an intergovernmental agreement to cap tax revenue at $2 million for the site, doubling what it’s valued at now.

Wheeler said it was a “tremendously good day for the area” when the deal was announced on Sept. 8.

“We’ve increased the tax base,” he said at the time. “We got a company that’s a partner that we didn’t have to throw incentives at. It’s really just kind of like a once-in-a-lifetime employer coming into this area. It’s a big deal for our residents.”

Hunter said Wheeler is very competitive.

“He’s a pragmatist,” Hunter said. “He’s a fighter for the county. He’s been an open door for me. He told me ‘I need your skillset.’ He looked at me as an asset.

“He’s been an excellent public servant, and he continues to be. As of next year, Nov. 30, we’ll lose him.”