Electric relationship as ComEd, CSL become 'power'ful team

BOURBONNAIS TWP. — Two powerful companies joined forces to make Kankakee County’s top manufacturing site even more electrifying.

ComEd has joined CSL Behring, a global leader in field of biotherapeutics, with the completion of an electric substation designed to power CSL’s ever-expanding manufacturing site as well as ensuring continued power reliability for the Kankakee County region.

The company completed the development of a 5.6-acre electric substation on CSL’s 137-acre campus, immediately southwest of the Armour Road and Illinois Route 50 intersection. ComEd owns the substation property.

ComEd’s completion of the substation at CSL’s only United States-based manufacturing center will provide electric power generation for CSL’s current needs as well as the company’s growing manufacturing needs.

The investment also allows CSL’s local site to compete for future expansion projects.

“ComEd is proud to deliver the infrastructure upgrades to help CSL meeting growing power needs as it builds on 70 years of success in Kankakee County,” said Terence Donnelly, ComEd’s president and COO.

“The new substation will play a key role in supporting growing power needs of CSL as well as the continued economic growth of the region,” Donnelly said, adding ComEd works toward meeting the clean energy needs of companies throughout northern Illinois.

In simple terms, ComEd officials noted the power capacity resulting from the new electric substation is enough to serve 12,500 homes.

CSL invested $35 million in below-ground site improvements, roadway enhancements and surrounding infrastructure upgrades to support the new bulk power substation.

Planning for the massive CSL electric project began in 2019. Actual construction began in 2022.

Abner Garcia-Delgado, CSL Behring Kankakee Site Head, said the project provides the company with a reliable power source needed for its continued manufacturing of lifesaving products without disruption.

“This is paramount to our Patient Focus value,” Garcia-Delgado said. “We are impressed with the completion of the substation, the professionalism and the collaboration with ComEd who is providing clean, affordable and reliable power service to CSL.”

Garcia-Delgado said this upgrade will provide ample room for expansion. He said CSL is using only about half of the electrical capacity.

Said Donnelly: “Modern power infrastructure is here and ready to power growth.”

CSL employs more than 1,500 employees at the 1.8-million-square-foot plant.

ComEd officials noted hundreds of utility workers and its contractors invested more than 20,000 hours during site construction.

The project was led by Lindblad and Gilbane, as the general contractor, with participation from local suppliers, including Intren and V3.

With transmission system improvements, including delivery of new transformers and circuit breakers, will support CSL’s campus and nearby customers with enhanced reliability.

Tim Nugent, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County president and CEO, said this area is blessed to have two corporate heavyweights such as CSL and ComEd in the same region and working so well together.

“Those who work together can accomplish great things,” Nugent said.