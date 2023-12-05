Over 500 attendees enjoy holiday decor in Riverview during annual house walk

Over 500 people descended upon Riverview Historic District in Kankakee on Sunday for the annual tradition of the Riverview Holiday House Walk.

The event, which has been an annual tradition for more than 30 years, allows ticketholders to tour five Riverview homes and the B. Harley Bradley House, designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. All homes are decorated for the holiday season and on-site volunteers provide historical information to attendees.

The five houses are described by the names of the original owners. On the tour was the Schobey House (on South Harrison Avenue); the Smith House (on South Chicago Avenue); the Block House (on South Wildwood Avenue); the Lang House and the Sale House (both on Chatham Circle).

In the Smith House, attendees were told about the history of the first owner, Dr. Charles F. Smith (1850-1930), who came to Kankakee in 1891 and had a medical and surgical practice. He was also a registered pharmacist and would mix and prescribe medications (mostly cocaine) out of his basement.

Still in the house is the glass container where he would store said medication, a light-blue jar labeled “Erythroxylon Coca” which is a plant that cocaine is derived from. This (now empty) container has been passed down from owner to owner and now sits on a shelf near the current owners’ kitchen.

The tour features five different homes each year. Once an owner participates, they have to wait at least five years to participate again.

The B. Harley Bradley House, which is always part of the tour, was decked out in its traditional Christmas decor featuring lots of red and gold.

The tour began at the Kankakee Train Depot where a total of 525 ticket holders checked in and received a map and a cookie. Each attendee also had to grab a pair of disposable booties to wear over their shoes in each home.

The Riverview Historic District, which hosts the annual event, staffed 104 volunteers throughout the day. They also held a raffle for Kankakee School District 111.

Funds from tickets go toward events in Riverview Historic District.