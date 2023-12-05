4-day suspension for Kankakee bar for serving underage informant

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee bar was hit with a four-day alcohol license suspension following a six-minute hearing Monday morning.

Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, who also serves as the city’s liquor commissioner, assessed the penalty after ownership of Mama Tracks Bar, 360 S. East Ave., offered no defense to the charge.

The establishment was found to have served a 20-year-old informant a shot of Tito’s vodka at 4:20 p.m. Nov. 1.

The license suspension will run from midnight Dec. 11 through midnight Dec. 14. The suspension will run Monday through Thursday.

According to the evidence offered by city of Kankakee attorney Dawn Landwehr, the informant, under the surveillance of Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group officers, entered the location, ordered the alcohol, was served the drink and left.

The person was inside the bar for three minutes.

The bartender did not request the person’s driver’s license or any form of identification to prove being of legal drinking age.

At the hearing was Tracks’ part owner Ramon Diaz, of Kankakee, and the bar’s manager Sarah Weigand.

Prior to the hearing, they had stated the server had disputed the accusation.

However, after being informed of the video evidence confirming the incident, Diaz declined to present any defense.

Near the conclusion of the hearing, Diaz said: “We will take these four days. We will not dispute anything.”

He said after the hearing he has operated Tracks for about a year. In prior years, the site has been known as 360, Plush and Whatever.

After the hearing, Curtis said the administration is not seeking to harm business owners but wants to make it clear that serving underage drinkers will not be tolerated.

“A liquor license in Kankakee is not a right,” he said. “It needs to be taken care of. People need to be carded. You cannot be serving minors.”

He said whenever the city is informed of these incidences, they will be investigated.

Curtis said he views serving alcohol to minors as a “top level” violation.

He said a second offense could result in a 30-day suspension or the loss of the license.

“As we hear this, we will investigate,” he said.

In recent months, the city suspended the license of Amar Market in east Kankakee for four days for serving minors. The mayor also suspended two downtown liquor stores’ alcohol sales for two days for serving single-serve beer containers.