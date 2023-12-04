Heard on the Street: Steam Hollow brewery closing, coffee shop and boutique set for St. Anne

Opened in February 2019, Steam Hollow Brewing Co. will be closing its doors for the final time on Dec. 31.

In a Facebook post, owners Blane and Natalie White announced their decision.

“With the amount of energy and time it takes to do all the events and things we do here and still have to fight this crappy economy, we are tired,” the post noted. “We have decided it’s best for our family to step away.”

The owners said they will attempt to sell off what they have in the kegs inside the leased 7,500-square-foot location.

The business, at 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno, operates six days a week. It is closed Monday.

“We are so grateful for the support, friendships made, and those who are now family.”

When contacted, Blane said this has been a decision they have been contemplating for more than a year.

“We’ve been trying to do what we could to keep the doors open. It’s not easy in this liberal state. ... We’ve been mostly fighting the [President Joe] Biden economy,” he said.

Blane noted at the end of the year, he will begin working two jobs rather than three. He noted he is also works as a welder and a computer programmer.

While ending the business is, of course, sad, Blane said operating the business brought the couple much joy. It also brought others joy and, in some cases, a lifelong partner.

Blane noted three relationships started inside the brewery for three couples who ultimately became husband and wife. He noted many other friendships were started inside the brewery.

“It’s going to be sad to lose that part of it. We hope to start another business at some point down the road. It just won’t be here,” he said.

He thinks it could be in the Pacific northwest, where he grew up.

“It’s just time to walk away. If you start chasing money with your business it usually causes more problems.”

<strong>The MILL Co./ Elizabeth & Grace</strong>

Soon in St. Anne, people will be able to browse clothing while sipping on coffee and nibbling on freshly-made sourdough bread.

Sisters-in-law Tiffany DeRocco and Jordyn Dietrich are turning their dreams of opening a brick-and-mortar coffee shop and boutique, respectively, into reality by merging the two businesses under one roof.

Coming soon to 101 Dixie Highway in St. Anne will be The MILL Co. — specializing in coffee and sourdough bread — and Elizabeth & Grace — a clothing boutique that currently has an online presence.

DeRocco has dreamed of owning a coffee shop since high school when she used to hang out at Moon Monkey in Bourbonnais. After realizing her affinity for baking sourdough — with the help of a starter dough named Tina that was gifted to her by Dietrich — she opted to merge the concepts into one business, The MILL.

After operating online for years, Dietrich had been looking to own a storefront for her boutique (which is named after the middle names of herself and her sister) and has been “looking for ways to make it more unique versus being just a boutique.”

When it dawned on the in-laws that they were both looking for brick-and-mortar, they decided “to combine both our dreams into one space.”

The MILL, DeRocco said, is named after there having been an old saw mill in St. Anne. With this, she is “paying tribute to the history while something new.” The name, partially all-caps, was from her desire of wanting something “simplistic and classy that would stand the test of time.

All of the coffee will be made in house and DeRocco just ordered espresso machine. She’s working with a roastery in Indiana and plans to feature different roasters across the country and eventually from overseas. Adding in the made-from-scratch sourdough is her way of “bringing that artisan style bakery back at a local level.” The sourdough loaves will have different names for each flavor (e.g. “Salty Blonde” will be standard sourdough and “Spice Girl” will be jalapeño cheddar.

“Coffee shops bring so many different people of so many different backgrounds together and where ideas unite,” DeRocco said.

Patrons can sip their coffee while exploring Elizabeth & Grace, which sells mostly neutral-colored clothing and caters to all sizes.

“I’m a very neutral dresser so that’s where that comes from,” Dietrich said.

She plans to sell accessories, shoes, jewelry and items such as candles, and plans to work with small businesses in town that make scrubs and lotions.

While hours are yet to be set, the goal is to open by mid-to-late February — the same month both business owners will celebrate their birthdays. The ladies, who both live in St. Anne, plan to host events in the future that bring the community together.

Putting the space together has been a fun process, they said, with DeRocco adding that they are “getting to work with one of our dream contractors within the community, Matt Hemenover and his crew.” She said that, while they are currently renting the space, owning is “the goal down the line.”

Putting both of their personalities into the space, which was a former auto body parts shop and office space, has been important.

“The inside layout, it’s been really fun tying both of our styles, personalities and loves together,” Dietrich said. “When people come in, it’ll just scream both of us.”

The goal with their businesses is not only to make money, but to inspire and teach as well.

“I hope this inspires other people to take a chance on their small towns and invest in them,” DeRocco said. “Why not try and create this community that we want to see? It’s an investment in the future, for sure.”

She said she eventually would like to bring students in for baking and cooking classes and share with them information on how to start a business.

“We didn’t have that growing up,” she said.

“We’ve been learning as we go,” Dietrich added.

For more information, search on Facebook for “The MILL Co.” and “Elizabeth & Grace.”

To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.