Bradley voting location changes

BRADLEY — A voting location in Bradley will change for the foreseeable future as the polling location at Bradley Central Middle School at 260 N. Wabash Ave. will change beginning with the next election on March 19.

Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson reported at the County Board’s Executive Committee meeting on Tuesday that Bradley Elementary requested the switch because it had become “problematic” for the school to continue as a polling place. The new location will be at Bradley Evangelical United Methodist Church at 600 W. Broadway St., which is at the corner of Broadway and Center streets.

“We examined where [people] would be voting, and it will absolutely work for us,” said Hendrickson, who said his office did an investigation to find the best possible location. “So we would like to make that change.”

The Executive Committee unanimously approved the move, and the change will be voted on for final approval at the next County Board meeting on Dec. 12.

The change to Bradley Evangelical United Methodist Church will cost the county $125 per election in rental fee, as there was no charge to have the polling location at the public school. With two elections set for 2024, the move will be a total cost of $250 for the county.