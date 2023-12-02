Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivers 1,000th bed in Kankakee County

Over 1,000 children are no longer sleeping on the floor in Kankakee County.

The Kankakee Area chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a non-profit organization that builds and delivers beds for area children in need, delivered its thousandth bed on Monday.

Four more deliveries, which include a mattress, bed frame and bedding, were soon completed by Thursday night.

“There’s that kind of a need in the community,” chapter president Tim Zydek said. “We can think it’s sad, but the need is there. And to me, the impressive part is that the community has responded to meet that need. They’ve responded a thousand times.”

Since starting the chapter in March 2018, Zydek said the community has supported the chapter with monetary and item donations, with locations for builds and storage and with the volunteers to be able to build and deliver the beds.

With about 100 beds built and ready for delivery, there are 200 kids on the waiting list, which is currently closed as they work to catch up.

“The satisfaction you see on the kids’ faces keeps us motivated,” Zydek said. “Last week, the two kids sang a song for us of how appreciative they were when we were all done. That was a first, and that was on bed 999.”

The effort is somewhat a labor of love for Zydek and core volunteers Tina Franklin, Dan Longtin, Brittany Longtin and Brandon Collins, who’ve been “carrying the load” for five years.

While building 30 beds can be done in three hours with 50 volunteers, plus a couple hours of set up and tear down, the hours it takes to coordinate with families, secure the bedding and mattresses and ultimately deliver and assemble takes many more hours.

But there’s a lot of help for it, too, Zydek said.

Thursday deliveries are a mainstay thanks to a team from Project Headspace and Timing, a local veteran non-profit, volunteering alongside the core members.

Frank’s Appliance Center & Sleepsource accepts donations of new twin size sheets, pillows, blankets and comforters at its locations in Bradley and Manteno, and also donates a twin mattress to the chapter for every mattress purchased at its stores.

Zydek said other ways of helping include monetary donations to help buy materials and any needed bedding ahead of deliveries — those can be made at <a href="http://shpbeds.org/chapter/il-kankakee-area" target="_blank">shpbeds.org/chapter/il-kankakee-area</a> through the “Donate” link.

Volunteers are needed for build days and deliveries, as well as some administrative work for a few hours per week. More information on volunteer opportunities can be found on <a href="http://www.facebook.com/SHP.kankakee" target="_blank">the chapter’s Facebook page</a>, by emailing <a href="mailto:tim.zydek@shpbeds.org" target="_blank">tim.zydek@shpbeds.org</a> or by calling 844-432-2337 ext. 5504.

Nationwide, Sleep in Heavenly Peace has built over 189,000 beds since it began in 2012, delivering over 50,000 so far in 2023 across more than 270 chapters.

The Kankakee Area chapter serves Manteno to Chebanse and Herscher to Momence, including St. Anne, Bonfield, Pembroke and Grant Park. There are 13 chapters in Illinois including <a href="https://shpbeds.org/chapter/il-watseka" target="_blank">one in Watseka</a>.

While the local waiting list is currently closed, those in need can apply at <a href="https://shpbeds.org" target="_blank">shpbeds.org</a>.

