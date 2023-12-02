KLASEY: Tragedy at the track

“Stock Car Racing! This Friday and Every Friday,” announced an advertisement in the July 23, 1953, edition of the Kankakee Daily Journal. The Kankakee Fairgrounds Speedway ad continued, “Plenty of wrecks and spills to keep you on the edge of your seat.”

On the next evening — Friday, July 24 — a capacity crowd of 4,000 race fans filled the speedway grandstand by the time the first race began at 8:15 p.m. It was a perfect night for racing; there was no rain, and temperatures had cooled from a high in the mid-80s earlier in the day.

Partway through the race, one of the “wrecks and spills” promised in the advertisement would tragically result in the death of one man and the injury of three others. The accident occurred early in the 25-lap feature race, when a car driven by Thomas Beland of Kankakee went out of control on the west turn of the track.

“Witnesses said that Beland’s auto and six or seven other cars were making the turn when the Kankakeean’s car went out of control,” reported the Daily Journal.

“It skidded on the two right wheels as if it were going into a flip and then bounced back on all four wheels. As it did, it skidded off the track to the south, miraculously sliding between obstacles as Beland desperately tried to get it back under control. The auto swept through the fence along the track and finally overturned and skidded to a stop to the west of the pit area.”

Track officials estimated there were “about 20 persons in the path of the car, and that four or five were forced to dive out of the way of the vehicle to escape being hurt.” Four men — Leroy Reiniche, Edward R. Correl, Edward Henry and Ransom Merrill — were unable to escape the careening car.

As the car tore through the fence, Reiniche and Correl were sideswiped by the vehicle or were struck by pieces of the fence caught in the bumper. The other two victims, Henry and Merrill, were impacted directly by the car.

The newspaper account noted, “The impact sent both Merrill and Henry into the tangled fence from which they had to be extricated. The four men were rushed to the hospital in the ambulance that is always on hand for the races and in three other ambulances called to the scene.”

At St. Mary’s Hospital, 61-year-old Ransom Merrill was pronounced dead, and the other three victims were admitted for treatment. Merrill, a Bradley resident, was a mechanic for one of the cars in the race. One of the injured men, Leroy Reiniche, of Kankakee, was the owner of another of the racing vehicles. Ironically, the other two injured men, Correl and Henry, were both mechanics for the car driven by Thomas Beland.

Most seriously hurt in the incident was Edward Henry, a 31-year-old from Momence. He suffered fractures of the jaw, ribs and shoulder, as well as internal injuries. Henry was admitted in critical condition but had improved to “fairly good” condition three days later. Both Reiniche and Correl were admitted and treated for leg injuries.

The Daily Journal reported, “The race was delayed for about 45 minutes as ground crews saw that the injured were taken to the hospital and repaired damage to the track. Beland was not hurt and later his auto was re-entered in the race. It finished ninth.”

Automobile racing has a long history in Kankakee, dating to at least 1910, when the intrepid drivers of “horseless carriages” competed for cash prizes on a half-mile dirt track at what is now Old Fair Park north of the city. Races were held there into the 1940s.

In 1948, the current Kankakee County Fairgrounds was built south of the city of Kankakee; auto races were held there on a newly constructed track the following year. For almost three-quarters of a century, with six-year exception, stock car racers have roared around the dirt track at the fairgrounds.

The exception began in 1960, when there was no racing season due to a drivers’ strike. In 1961, local stock car racing moved to the Sugar Island Speedway in Iroquois County for a five-year period, then returned to the fairgrounds for the 1967 season.

Through the years, races at the fairgrounds track have been conducted by a number of different operators. The track has borne a variety of names, including the Kankakee Speedway, Kankakee Motor Speedway and Kankakee Valley Motor Speedway. The one constant through those years has been the loyal fan base that fills the grandstand each Friday night during the racing season.

The fairgrounds where Kankakee’s first auto race was held in 1910 later became the site of a fair that was the second-largest (exceeded only by the State Fair) in Illinois. What was it called, and when was it held?

Answer: The Great Inter-State Fair, held from 1911-32, drew daily crowds of 10,000 or more to Kankakee for a week in late summer. The Inter-State Fair was suspended for the 1933 season because of competition with the Century of Progress World Fair held in Chicago that year. The huge Inter-State Fair never was revived; smaller fairs were held at various locations until the present Kankakee County Fairgrounds was built in 1948.