Community tradition Gallery of Trees returns to museum for 45th year

With the return of December comes the return of a beloved Kankakee County tradition.

The Kankakee County Museum’s Gallery of Trees is back in all of its ornamental glory now through Dec. 30 at 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee. The tradition is in its 45th year.

This year, the museum is filled with over 35 trees decorated by area non-profit organizations based on favorite themes from the past 45 years. According to a news release from the museum, over 3,000 visitors stop in throughout the month of December.

The Gallery of Trees kicked off Friday and is open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the entire month of December, with the exception of Dec. 24, 25 and 31. December hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

There is a suggested donation of $3 per person. Attendees will have the opportunity to vote on their favorite decorated tree.

Special events throughout the month at the museum include a gift-wrapping service at 9 a.m. Sunday; the Miracle on 8th: A Kris Kringle Market, in partnership with the Community Arts Council, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9 held throughout the grounds of Governor Small Memorial Park; and the Ugly Sweater/Hot Chocolate Party from 3-8 p.m. Dec. 15.

For more information on the museum and its events, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeecountymuseum.com" target="_blank">kankakeecountymuseum.com</a>.