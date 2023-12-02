Child Care Resource & Referral seeking donations at Kankakee location

Child Care Resource & Referral is accepting donations of diapers, laundry detergent and dish soap for its Family Resource Store. Child Care Resource & Referral serves children birth to 5 in its Early Head Start, Preschool for All and Preschool for All Expansion Programs.

Parents and caretakers who earn CCR&R bucks will spend them on these items along with paper goods, clothing, nonperishables and gift cards.

Donations can be dropped off at 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Suite 100, Kankakee. Additionally, anyone wishing to donate gift cards or cash can drop them off here as well.