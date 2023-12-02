Annual Chamber gala encourages attendees to set professional, personal goals

On Wednesday evening, hundreds of community members and leaders gathered at the Quality Inn & Suites to watch an episode of “The A-Team.”

No, not the TV show from the 1980s starring Mr. T, but instead a parody version highlighting the Ambassador Team that executes ribbon cuttings with the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.

Ribbon cuttings are just one of the many things the local chamber does in the community, explained former chamber President and CEO Barbi-Brewer Watson, who was the keynote speaker during the chamber’s annual gala, which celebrated 2023 and looked ahead to 2024.

Going back to her beginning as president and CEO — a role she took on in December 2015 and held through March 2019 before taking her current role as director of the city of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency — Brewer-Watson reflected on how much she’s learned about chambers of commerce over the last eight years.

Describing herself as “a nerd” who did all kinds of local and historical research to be up-to-speed on chambers, she would ask people how they define a chamber of commerce. Over the years, she’s received a smattering of answers and shared what she’s come to find is the all-encompassing definition.

“I’ve come to define a chamber of commerce as a collective voice for businesses; advocating for policies that foster economic growth, and serving as a hub for networking and collaboration in their communities,” she said.

Describing the chamber of commerce as “a dynamic tool that can propel your business forward,” Brewer-Watson noted that there are 407 members of the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce.

“Nothing at the chamber happens because of just one person. It takes collaboration,” she said. “By joining, you contribute to a collective voice.”

Following Brewer-Watson’s exit as president and CEO, the chamber experienced a revolving door of president/CEOs. Now in the position is Kelsey Post, who has lead the organization for the past seven months.

“Throughout tonight’s program, my goal is for each and every one of you to feel like celebrities of Kankakee County,” Post told the audience during her opening remarks.

After highlighting 2023 and what’s ahead for the chamber, including the current search for a marketing and membership coordinator, Post spoke to her time with the organization.

“I feel confident in my footing and strive to continue the legacy built before me,” she said.

Continuing that legacy is only possible with the continued collaboration from the community, which was the overall message of Brewer-Watson’s keynote address.

At the end of her speech, Brewer-Watson — who would later that evening be awarded with the President’s Award — encouraged the audience to look ahead to the near future.

“I hope that you’re also brainstorming on next year’s goals, both professionally and personally, and hope that, at the end of this night, you include the chamber somewhere in those plans,” she said.

<strong>NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS</strong>

During the event — which features awards for area businesses and nonprofits — the chamber’s Board of Directors Chair Lisa Ravesloot, the first woman board chair in the organization’s history, shared a chair report and named the board of directors for 2024.

The board includes: Brandi Curvin (Aqua Illinois); Todd Johnson (Riverside Healthcare); Tim Bradley (Midland States Bank); Chris Cunningham (Nucor Steel); Abner Garcia-Delgado (CSL Behring); Brandi Kaner (Ascension Saint Mary); Marsha Lloyd (Municipal Bank); Philip Meli (Nicor Gas); Annie Mitchell (Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Speckman Realty); Kari Nugent (Kankakee Community College); Natalie Ojeda (office of State Sen. Patrick Joyce); Matthew Schore (A.N. Webber).

“Can I get a motion to approve our 2024 board of directors?” Ravesloot asked, before members seconded the motion.

“I’ve witnessed the chamber’s growth and look forward to the future that lies ahead,” she said.

<strong>President’s Award:</strong> Barbi Brewer-Watson

Now director of the city of Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency, Brewer-Watson served as President and CEO of the Chamber from December 2015 to March 2019.

<strong>Ambassador of the Year:</strong> Nicole Burgess

Burgess has been Riverside Healthcare’s donor experience and operations manager for three years and has been the Chamber’s ambassador chair for 2½ years.

<strong>Small Business of the Year:</strong> Fast Signs, 601 N. Fifth Ave., Kankakee

The Kankakee-based business — which creates custom signs, banners and graphics to help businesses increase visibility — opened in 2014 and had its highest sales year on record in 2023.

<strong>Large Business of the Year:</strong> Meijer, 990 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

The grocery store, with a location in Bradley, opened in 2018 and serves over 28,000 customers weekly. Store Director Dan Komer said the Bradley location had the “highest sales and highest customer count in Illinois this year.”

<strong>New Business of the Year:</strong> Hunt Services & Consulting Inc., 180 E. Oak St., Kankakee

The consulting company collaborates with area businesses and nonprofit organizations to help reach business and funding goals.

<strong>Not-for-Profit of the Year:</strong> Project Headspace & Timing

The Manteno-based nonprofit which provides resources to area veterans began in 2017 and became a 501c3 organization in 2019. The organization was founded by Marine Corps veteran Eric Peterson who said, “we are only as good as our volunteers.”

“The last veteran in a crisis I had to deal with was about 30 minutes” before arriving to this event, Peterson said. “The need [for veterans resources] is here.”

He went on to share the “best compliment I ever received” which came from Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Director Terry Prince, who “said he felt like every community in Illinois needed to emulate what we were doing here in Kankakee County.”

<strong>Manufacturer of the Year:</strong> Crown (formerly Crown Cork & Seal), 1035 E. North St., Bradley

The manufacturer creates beverage cans. The plant employs a unionized workforce of 131 and operates two shifts a day — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. all year long.

At any given point in time, the site has approximately 35 million to 60 million stamped and printed cans in its warehouse. On average, there are some 47 million cans in the building.

<strong>Technology & Innovation Award:</strong> Iroquois County Broadcasting

The media organization serves both Kankakee and Iroquois counties and oversees WGFA radio.

Also presented during the event was a donation to a local nonprofit and a scholarship award for a local artist.

<strong>Change for Change:</strong> The concept is a years-long tradition through the Chamber’s Women in Networking where money collected throughout the year at WIN events. The money collected during 2023 was donated to Mattea’s Joy, a Bourbonnais-based nonprofit that assists families with children in the hospital.

<strong>Women in Networking Scholarship:</strong> This scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, is presented biannually to a local artist. Funds for the scholarship come from the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley. The 2023 winner is Natalie Seaton, owner of Moon Cookie Gallery, who is currently studying at Kankakee Community College.