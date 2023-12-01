Bourbonnais trustees get update on Community Campus project

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees discussed the construction of the village’s Community Campus during Wednesday’s finance committee meeting.

The $18.1 million project is scheduled to officially open during the annual Friendship Festival next June.

Assistant Administrator Laurie Cyr answered questions about the 10th and latest change order.

This order listed 10 items needing additional funds.

A change order is a written amendment to an existing contract after the effective date that alters the work, the contract sum or the contract time. While contracts are intended to be the final word for projects, sometimes things need to change.

The changes can come from either the contractor, or in this case, the village.

During work on East Stratford Drive, the contractor discovered that approximately 20 feet of the existing 30-inch storm sewer pipe was in disrepair.

The village decided to replace the damaged pipe at this time at a cost of $12,084, according to village documents.

“It will save time and money. The area was already dug up,” Mayor Paul Schore explained. “It always costs more when you wait and do it.”

The building of the campus is the largest project in the village’s history.

As it has done with all projects, village officials keep trustees and the mayor up to date.

So far, there have been 10 change orders adding $441,164., or 2.4%, to the total project cost.

“There is no perfect project,” Cyr explained.

Last December, a 911 fiber line had to be relocated at a cost of $25,520.

“No one knew that was there. It was not on any of the plans we had on record,” Cyr said. “We were fortunate because that would have been big trouble if it had been cut during excavation.”

Schore has been impressed by the work done.

“The contractor and subcontractors are doing a good job,” he said.