Officials investigate fatal RV fire in Grundy County

MORRIS — Grundy County Coroner John W. Callahan’s office, along with the Office of the State Fire Marshal, are investigating a fatal RV fire which claimed two lives.

The fire occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Love’s Travel Center, located at 8909 North Brisbin Road, Morris.

Upon arrival, Morris Fire Protection District Firefighters discovered a fully engulfed RV. After extinguishing the fire, firefighters discovered the remains of two unidentified victims.

Callahan’s office pronounced both victims deceased on scene at 3:46 a.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Morris Police Department, Morris Fire Protection District and MABAS Division 15 Fire Investigators assisted at the scene.