Finance Committee OKs tax levy, county to see 3.2% decreases

The Kankakee County Board’s Finance Committee gave preliminary approval to the tax year 2023 levy request of $24.3 million on Wednesday at the county administration building. The levy must next be approved by the full board at its next meeting on Dec. 12.

The $24,383,000 levy is 3.2% less than the previous year’s total extension of $25,184,307, according to the report submitted by Steve McCarty, county finance director.

“The bottom line is we’re requesting just over $800,000 less than what we collected last year,” McCarty said. “So that is great news for the taxpayer.”

Finance Committee Chairman Colton Ekhoff said the county’s levy increase is much less than other taxing bodies.

“We’re doing a negative request which is unheard of,” he said.

Ekhoff also noted that the certified tax rate estimate of 0.9123 is less than the past year’s 1.0622.

“We’re doing everything that we can go ahead and combat on behalf of the taxpayer,” he said.

The biggest decrease in the tax levy from 2022 is that the bonds and interest fund went from just more than $1.7 million to zero.

“We’re debt free,” County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said.

The IMRF fund shows a decrease of 6.2% from $4,901,996 in tax year 2022 to $4,600,000 for tax year 2023.

The biggest increase within the levy is the liability insurance, and it increased 9.1% to $3,390,000 from $3,106,192 the previous year. The corporate fund increased 5.5% from $7,901,685 to $7,900,00.

The VAC (Veterans Assistance Commission) is up 133% from $301,293 to $703,000. The VAC, by state law, is its own levy, and it made a move from downtown Kankakee to Bourbonnais to better serve Kankakee County veterans.

The VAC will have its own line item on tax bills this year, and the county does not set its budget or manage the department. The VAC is its own separate entity.

“It’s a good use of money for our veterans,” Wheeler said.

Ekhoff said that $700,000 for VAC will fall off next year’s levy because it will go on tax bill as a line item of its own.

The county government’s portion of Kankakee County residents’ tax bill is 9.5% of the Equalized Assessed Value of property in the county.

“I hope that taxpayers realize that even though we’re only 10% of your bill, we’re trying to do everything we can while we can,” Wheeler said. “… When inflation hits, that’s more sales tax because your products are costing more. So we’re trying to give this [savings] back to them to survive because we’re all surviving in that aspect.”