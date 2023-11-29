Manteno Planning Commission unanimously approves rezoning for Gotion plant

MANTENO — The rezoning request for property eyed for vehicle battery manufacturer Gotion USA was unanimously approved by the Manteno Planning Commission.

On Monday, the commission OK’d the heavily debated request to rezone the former Kmart distribution center property just west of Interstate 57 from light industrial to heavy industrial.

Due to the size of the audience regarding this rezoning issue, the commission meeting was held in the Manteno Elementary School gymnasium.

The 7-0 vote was met with shouts of disapproval by many Manteno residents.

Gotion sought the rezoning as it is in the process of turning the former warehouse at 333 S. Spruce St. into a battery manufacturing plant for the electric vehicle industry.

Gotion purchased the 158-acre property in late summer. The purchase has not yet been recorded in the Kankakee County Recorder of Deeds office. The property’s most recent appraisal valued it at $28 million.

“Traitors!” was shouted by several residents when the voice vote was announced by Francis Smith, planning commission chairman.

It was followed by, “This is not over,” and “We’re not done” by a few more residents, while organized union members applauded the commission’s approval.

“These are American jobs,” said one union member.

<strong>‘STICKING WITH THE FACTS’</strong>

The planning commission listened to presentations by Gotion representatives at the hearing on Nov. 21, and it also let residents speak. The determining factor was what the commission members heard from Gotion.

“We were sticking with the facts,” said Jason Dole, commission member. “And trying to take emotion out of this decision at least from my standpoint, that was my biggest decision.”

Dole added the recommendations for the proposal along with the facts were sufficient to vote for the rezoning.

“You were at the hearings weren’t you?” Smith said when asked why he voted the way he did. “You heard the same things we did.”

Other commission members voting to approve the rezoning were: Annette Zimbelman, Emily Fisher-Gentry, Todd Creek, Daniel McGowan and George Weiland.

The commission’s recommendation will be voted on Dec. 4 at the next Manteno Village Board meeting.

Manteno Village Attorney Joe Cainkar said commission members heard a lot of people speak at the hearing on Nov. 21.

“People got the opportunity to submit documents,” he said. “People also got the opportunity to submit a draft recommendation. The board members read both of the recommendations. So they were informed, and I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

<strong>‘DOESN’T BELONG HERE’</strong>

Bob Forsythe, a 30-plus-year Manteno resident, and part of the group Concerned Citizens of Manteno who oppose the plant, wasn’t surprised with the vote.

“Nobody did their homework,” he said. “This is just preliminary. The village board [vote] is next. We know what that vote is going to go to.”

Forsythe said the vote was “disgusting.”

“This company doesn’t belong here,” he said.

Forsythe said Gotion, a China-based company, has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“This is wrong,” he said. “You don’t keep selling America out.”

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent said some people just don’t like change.

“A lot of them don’t believe in this electric vehicle revolution,” he said.

Nugent said he was glad the vote went the way it did.

“I think the commissioners did their job,” he said. “They listened to all the evidence, and they made a decision based on what they learned. We wouldn’t be promoting this if we didn’t think it was a good thing for the community. And I think the commissioners saw that, too.”

Nugent said that Gotion addressed a lot of the concerns at the hearing regarding safety, fire prevention and suppression, water use, impact on traffic and hiring expectations.

“They gave a lot of good answers, and I think they answered a lot of questions,” he said. “There’s a lot of people that are opposed to it, and all the answers in the world are not going to change some of the people’s minds, and that’s fine. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion.

“They all got them, but a lot of the facts won’t change what they believe. We could give facts all day long, but if it’s not going to have an impact on people, it doesn’t matter.”

The Manteno Planning Commission's recommendation will be voted on by the six-member Manteno Village Board at its next meeting at 6 p.m. Monday. The village board meeting will be held at the Manteno Elementary gymnasium.