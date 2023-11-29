COVID-19 still a concern as hospitalizations rise

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County has moved into the high range for hospitalizations due to the COVID-19 virus for November, according to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A high range is more than 20 hospitalizations for a population of at least 100,000.

“I know a lot of us, myself included, I’m not afraid to say, might be done with COVID, but COVID is not done with us,” said John Bevis, county health administrator, at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board’s Executive Committee meeting.

Kankakee County was in the medium range during October, which is 10 to 20 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents. The CDC also regularly tests the wastewater treatment plants for presence of viruses. Those tests at the Kankakee plant have found traces of the virus as well.

Bevis said the testing has shown the numbers aren’t getting higher, but they’re not going down yet from October to November.

“We’ll kind of have to see how things go after the holiday season and as we get into the school breaks,” he said. “The testing is demonstrating that there’s the presence of COVID out there as well as many other viruses such as flu, RSV and other viruses that they are checking for. They don’t just check for COVID.”

Bevis said the county health department is hearing about family members who have contracted the COVID virus, and people are still getting tested. The department is also hearing about the regular flu virus and the RSV which is attacking children and older adults.

“Those things are out there, and we’re just making you aware,” Bevis said.

Board member John Fetherling asked how many cases of the common cold are out there. Bevis said it’s not something that specifically gets tested for, but by process of elimination, it can be determined someone might have a common cold.

“Colds are just typically going to be considered a respiratory virus,” he said. “If they ruled out COVID or ruled out the flu, they just tell you that you probably have a cold.”

The simple remedy for the common cold is to stay home, rest and drink fluids.

Likewise, to prevent the spread of COVID, stay home when you’re sick, wear a mask if you can, get vaccinated or get a COVID booster shot.

“There are medicines out there now that we can take that help,” Bevis said. “These are things that we did not have in place three years ago. So we’re in a much better position to just remind people and so that’s what we’re doing. As we get into the holiday season, we’re going to have a lot of people home from school, going on vacations to visit family.

“You might be bringing this illness with you, or they might be bringing the illness to you. And these are just things that you can do to help make it a more happier holiday season … Merry Christmas and Happy New Year for yourselves by doing those things.”