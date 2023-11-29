Bradley names Christmas parade royalty

BRADLEY — A pair of 7 year olds have been named as Bradley Lighted Christmas Parade royalty.

Teagan Kidd, 7, of Bradley, a second grader at St. George School, will be Miss Merry Christmas for Friday night’s 38th annual Bradley Lighted Christmas Parade along West Broadway Street.

Aiden Snyder, 7, of Bradley, a second-grade student at Bradley East Elementary, has been selected as Master Jack Frost.

Teagan is the daughter of Nick and Kelly Kidd. Aiden is the son of Vince and Emily Snyder.

Parade organizers noted there were about a dozen candidates each for Miss Merry Christmas and Master Jack Frost.

This year’s event is expected to have about 80 parade entries. The parade, which is themed “Christmas at the Movies,” begins at 6:30 p.m. and a kick-off event scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m. features appearances by Christmas characters.