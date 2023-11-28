Jingle Bell Run medical honoree Mosenthal says arthritis 'a problem growing as people age'

Dr. William Mosenthal treats arthritis on a regular basis at OAK Orthopedics.

Mosenthal, now in his third year at OAK, is this year’s medical honoree for the Jingle Bell Run, a Christmas-themed event that raises funds for the Arthritis Foundation.

The 33rd annual Jingle Bell Run will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday at the main campus of Kankakee Community College. The event includes a 5K competitive run, a fun walk, the return of the 5K competitive walk and contests for best costume and ugliest Christmas sweater.

As of Monday, 159 people had registered and raised $15,702 — already surpassing the goal of raising $15,000.

Persons can register online at <a href="https://www.jbr.org/Kankakee" target="_blank">jbr.org/Kankakee</a> until 5 p.m. Thursday. After that, runners and walkers can register in person from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Iroquois Room at KCC.

People who registered in advance can also pick up their packets at that time. Persons can also register race day at KCC.

<strong>1 IN EVERY 4</strong>

Arthritis is a growing problem in an aging population. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that one out of every four adult Americans has some form of arthritis. By the year 2040, it is believed that there will be 78 million Americans with arthritis.

“It is a problem,” Mosenthal said, “that is growing as people age.”

We are, he said, living longer and leading more active lives. He added that running does not necessarily cause arthritis. The basic message is that the benefits of exercise outweigh the risks. He also sees the new trend of standing, rather than sitting at a desk, as a plus.

Keeping your weight down also lessens the stress on your joints.

Still, people may see some benefit by modifying their activity. A stationary bike may be more friendly to your joints. Physical therapy helps. Mosenthal, who is an orthopedic spine surgeon, said a healthy spine has both strength and flexibility.

Individuals can also help themselves by using their legs, rather than their back when lifting. There are some professions that lend themselves to arthritis. The micro vibrations of driving a truck can be a hazard. People who regularly do heavy lifting, especially when lifting over the heads, are at risk. You may have to hold your head at an awkward angle.

The good thing about arthritis, he said, is that it is not life-threatening. It is a quality-of-life issue with some of us having a higher tolerance for pain than others. The source of the pain can be complex, he explained.

“Is it your hip? Is it your neck? Is it your shoulder? Or is it your back?”

Still, some arthritis, he said, is genetic.

No matter what, some of us will have arthritis.

<strong>THE FUTURE OF ARTHRITIS</strong>

Another relatively new trend is in “regenerative” medicine. They cannot stop the wearing out of your cartilage, but fresh lubrication, in the form of hyaluronic acid, can be injected. These shots can be in conjunction with steroids, which act to fight inflammation in the joints.

Mosenthal said he is looking forward to participating in Sunday’s events. OAK Orthopedics is the major sponsor for the Jingle Bell. Other sponsors include Riverside Orthopedics, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Kankakee Nursery and CSL Behring.

The race is staffed by volunteers from local high schools. And almost all supplies are donated locally, including pizza from Chicago Dough, hot chocolate from Oberweis, water from Culligan, Sports drink from Pepsi, bananas from Jewel and hot soup from the Bennett-Curtis House.

All entrants will get a shirt and a goody bag and all finishers receive a medal. There will be numerous prizes for top finishers and fundraisers donated by local businesses. Van Drunen Farms’ FutureCeuticals has donated Sur AltRed, a supplement for athletes.