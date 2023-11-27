Small fire extinguished at AHF Armstrong plant in Kankakee

<em>Editor’s note: This story has been updated with information provided by AHF Armstrong officials.</em>KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Fire Department was called to AHF Armstrong for a fire in a production area Monday.

At approximately 5 a.m., firefighters arrived with evacuation of the building in process, Kankakee Fire Chief Bryan LaRoche said.

Fire crews found a small fire in the production area of the complex. The fire was held in check and extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system, LaRoche said.

There were no injuries, no damage to equipment and the plant is in the process of resuming production now, according to Jeffrey Sommer, Director of Integrated Marketing and Digital Engagement for AHF Armstrong.

The fire is still being investigated, LaRoche said.

The plant is located on the northwest corner of the intersection of North Hobbie Avenue and East Brookmont Boulevard.