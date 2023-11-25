Piatt resigns as BTPD executive director

BRADLEY — After 18 months at the helm, Ed Piatt has resigned, effective Dec. 1, as the executive director of Bourbonnais Township Park District.

He submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday following the board of commissioners meeting.

“I have completed everything that we set out to do, including saving the park district $1.2 million over the last 18 months, and achieved diamond-level as a park district in the state. I am going to pursue other professional opportunities. I wish the new director well and continue the district on its current path,” Piatt said.

Piatt did not wish to elaborate. Following his departure, executive staff will operated the district’s day-to-day functions.

Piatt is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of management experience. He is an adjunct professor of business at Olivet Nazarene University. Piatt, a lifelong Kankakee resident, is also an organizational-economic development consultant.

Board President David Zinanni said Piatt is still executive director.

“The staff will run things and Ed will help us when needed,” Zinnani said. “He saved us a lot. He left us in good shape.”

Of the $1.2 million in savings made during Piatt’s tenure, $523,450 came from staff cuts, attrition and not replacing those positions, according to a report Piatt gave commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting.

Facility restructuring of Diamond Point Complex, Willowhaven, Recreation Station and Exploration Station saved $500,000. Events and programs in 2023 generated $141,308.

Zinnani said the thinking of district officials would be that it would take two to three years to get the district’s finances on solid ground.

It took less time under Piatt than anticipated.

During his tenure, Piatt and the board guided the district through being annexed by the village of Bradley.

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson said Friday he was unaware of Piatt’s decision until he was informed Wednesday.

Watson praised the direction in which Piatt has moved the park district.

“Ed has done a phenomenal job getting the park district’s finances in order. … From a financial standpoint, Ed has done the job.”

Watson has not talked to Piatt regarding his resignation.

Piatt was criticized by some in the public for the cuts made, longtime employees leaving and the handling of Exploration Station’s future.

In April 2022, BTPD commissioners named Piatt executive director. Both sides agreed to a three-year contract with an annual salary of $93,000.

A month earlier Piatt was named interim executive director after the board relieved then executive director Hollice Clark of his duties in January 2022. Clark had served as the park district’s executive director since April 30, 2007.

The board voted in September 2021 to not renew Clark’s contract.

As for looking for a new executive director, Zinnani said the board will do its homework during its search.

“We want to find someone who will help us continue to build on what we have already started,” he said.

Resignation letter “I hereby tender my notice of resignation effective December 1, 2023, pursuant to my contract, and am giving 180 days (six months) notice. My last day of work will be May 31, 2024. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as Executive Director of the BTPD.”

“I hereby tender my notice of resignation effective December 1, 2023, pursuant to my contract, and am giving 180 days (six months) notice. My last day of work will be May 31, 2024. Thank you for the opportunity to serve as Executive Director of the BTPD."