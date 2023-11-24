Manteno Planning Commission hears testimony on rezoning for Gotion plant

MANTENO — The Gotion battery manufacturing plant in Manteno is facing its final few hurdles before becoming a reality.

During an arduous four-hour-and-45-minute hearing in front of the seven-member Manteno Planning Commission — and an audience of 450 people — Gotion’s rezoning application for the former Kmart warehouse property, 333 S. Spruce St., came under much scrutiny.

Most of the questioning at Tuesday’s hearing, held in the Manteno Elementary School gymnasium, was raised by the vocal Concerned Citizens of Manteno, who vehemently oppose the plant.

Gotion has pledged a $2-billion site investment and forecasted a workforce of 2,600 to produce lithium batteries for electric vehicles in Manteno.

Gotion USA is petitioning the planning commission to rezone the property from light industrial to heavy industrial.

Gotion’s Manteno plant manager Mark Kreusel gave a 45-minute PowerPoint presentation on its plans for the facility.

“We’re going to try to answer all of your questions to the best of our ability,” Kreusel said.

About half of the seats on the gym floor were filled by opponents of the plant, while the other half were filled with supporters.

Among the supporters were a large contingent of organized labor unions and several members of the board of directors of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County. Others lined the wall around half of the gym.

The planning commission heard testimony first from Gotion, and then allowed people to comment and ask questions through a public participation portion of the meeting. Each speaker was allowed five minutes to talk.

No vote was taken after the hearing.

The meeting was recessed until 6 p.m. Monday at the same location. The commission will digest all the information and vote on the rezoning at the Monday meeting.

The commission’s recommendation will then be voted on by the Manteno Village Board at its Dec. 4 meeting.

<strong>PLANS FOR GOTION</strong>

A Gotion worker is expected to earn an average annual salary of $55,000.

“Hourly pay will be 120% of the available wage for industrial average pay,” Kreusel said. “We’re going to provide training and career opportunities for multiple people here in the region.”

Kreusel, who was the former plant manager of the Stellantis factory in Belleville, then gave an overview of Gotion and its plans for the site.

The number of work opportunities the company will provide is part of the local benefit of the plant. Kreusel said Gotion’s top priority is safety, and it will adhere to federal, state and local regulations.

Gotion is developing action plans for all emergency situations, and it will have a nurse practitioner on site. It will also have the latest technology on fire suppression, and each battery will have its own early detection system to indicate any overheating.

<strong>TRAFFIC</strong>

There will also be minimal impact on current traffic at the site. When Kmart was operational, it had 600 trucks in and out the facility on a daily basis. Gotion will have approximately 200 trucks on a day at the site.

Kreusel also noted that County Highway 9 (Division Road) is set to be expanded to five lanes of traffic by the state of Illinois, and construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

Gotion will utilize three work shifts with a maximum of 850 employees per shift to lessen the traffic impact.

<strong>PROJECT OVERVIEW</strong>

The Gotion plant will be the largest EV battery plant in Illinois.

“A lot of jobs, good-paying jobs,” Kreusel said.

The plant was originally built in 1991 on 153 acres. It has been vacant for six years. The building encompasses 1,555 square feet with room to expand.

The high-tech plant will be producing the latest technology in lithium batteries — lithium-ion phosphate or LFP cell. Those are much different from lithium batteries one might have in their home, and they don’t catch fire when punctured.

The plant will be carbon neutral, and solar panels will eventually cover the roof of the building. No smokestacks will be a part of the plant.

Not only will Gotion be manufacturing EV batteries in Manteno, it will also be producing energy storage systems for markets such as solar farms. The ESS can store energy at solar farms that will help revolutionize the industry.

Gotion’s senior manager of U.S. manufacturing, Mohamad Ali Zeitoun, said the plant will use a maximum of 300,000 gallons of water per day, but it’s using a closed-loop system where water is continually recycled for use in the plant.

Any wastewater will be discharged through Aqua Illinois for treatment.

Gotion USA was established in 2014 in Freemont, Calif., in the Silicon Valley, and it has 100 people working there. It also has a research and development location in Ohio. Volkswagen has a 25% stake in the company.

<strong>THE OPPOSITION</strong>

The Concerned Citizens of Manteno retained attorney Robby Dube from Eckland & Blando, of Minneapolis, Minn. Dube spoke for 10 minutes about the group’s opposition to the plant.

Dube said the village’s code doesn’t allow for the use of any radioactive or highly toxic materials at a manufacturing site. Dube asked Gotion if it would be using synthetic graphite, and it said it was. Dube said that is a highly toxic chemical.

“It’s not that there is a risk of external use,” he said. “If it is using highly toxic materials at all, … you cannot have that used. … The planning commission cannot approve.”

Other public commenters voiced opposition based on their fears of safety and the risk of a fire. They also wanted an environmental study done before approval is given for the rezoning. Others alleged that Gotion USA has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Planning Commission Chairman Francis Smith had to ask the crowd to quiet down when some people spoke in support of the rezoning.

“Let him speak,” Smith said numerous times.

Those who spoke in support of Gotion were often booed and jeered by those in attendance who opposed the plant.

Smith said if outbursts continued, they would be escorted out of the building by Manteno Police.

<strong>COMMUNITY SUPPORT</strong>

Several community leaders spoke in support of Gotion, including Steven Hunter, a Kankakee County Board member; Theodis Pace, president of the Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP; Mark Hodge, mayor of Hopkins Park; Phil Kambic, president of Riverside Healthcare; and Steve Magruder, a retired manager of IBEW Local 176.

Hunter asked the commission to base its decision on facts and data and not emotions. Kambic said he has been in discussions with Gotion about how Riverside Medical Center can be part of the collaboration for emergency services.

“We have started working on one of the protocols that will be needed for an EV battery plant,” said Kambic, who is also an economic alliance board member.

“We have skilled people, skilled physicians, and this is what they do for a living. We’re working on those protocols. We’re working closely right now,” Kambic continued. “ … I am very comfortable and confident that we will provide whatever health care needs this community will need, and we are willing to add additional services here if that is what is required.”

After everyone from the public was given the opportunity to speak, the planning commission asked questions to the Gotion representatives. Most of those questions pertained to fire safety and the risks involved.