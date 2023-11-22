Newton named city's ESU director

KANKAKEE — In the end, the search for the newest director for Kankakee’s Environmental Services Utility didn’t need to extend far.

The new superintendent was found within the 50-member department.

Zachary Newton, 41, a 2000 graduate of Kankakee High School and a 16-year member of ESU, is the utility’s new leader.

With a master’s degree in geographic information science from Western Michigan University, Newton has served for the past five years as the utility’s senior sewer services manager.

He will earn a salary of $115,000.

ESU had been without a permanent superintendent since the previous director, Daniel Jay, was removed from the position in early August 2022.

The department operated for more than a year under the direction of Mayor Chris Curtis and leaders within ESU.

At the time of Jay’s departure, Curtis said the process to appoint a superintendent would not be rushed. He likely had no idea it would take more than a year to find a new director.

“It took longer than we thought,” Curtis said after Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting.

Curtis said there were seven applicants, and the list was narrowed to three before Newton was selected.

The ESU department oversees the operations of the Department of Public Works, the city’s sewer system, the hydroelectric plant and the technical services.