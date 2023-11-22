Manteno homeowners take advantage of rebate

MANTENO — More than 1,500 Manteno homeowners took advantage of the village’s property tax rebate program that paid out nearly $1 million.

At Monday’s Village Board meeting, Chris LaRocque, village administrator, reported that 1,591 request for property tax rebates were submitted to his office during the allotted time. Of those, 57 applications were denied, but the village paid out $966,616 in property tax rebates.

“[The checks] will be going out the first week of December,” LaRocque said.

Homeowners should receive the rebate checks within the first four or five days of the month, Mayor Tim Nugent said.

LaRocque said most of the requests that were denied were because either the homeowner didn’t pay the property tax on time or did not live in the house for the entire year of 2022. The deadline for submitting a request for the program was Oct. 31.

<strong>2 NEW SQUAD SUVS ORDERED</strong>

Similar to most area police agencies, it’s been difficult for Manteno to try to find new police squad vehicles. Manteno jumped at the opportunity to order two new Ford Explorer patrol SUVs.

The board unanimously approved the purchase of two 2024 model Ford Explorers from Taylor Ford of Manteno at a cost of $45,209 each, which is the state bid price.

“Every year we try to replace two squad cars to keep the mileage down and to save on maintenance,” Police Chief Alan Swinford said. “They haven’t been available for a long time, and a window opened up, so we put the order in.”

When the new cars arrive, they will replace the two oldest cars among the fleet of about 15 cruisers. The older cars will be part of the trade-in for the new ones.

“When I get a chance [to get new ones], I jump on as many as I can get because you never know when the next time they’ll have them [will be],” Swinford said.

The new additions to the police fleet have been ordered through Taylor Ford, but Swinford said there’s no estimated time as to when the department will receive them. Production has been slowed because of supply chain issues.

“It’s between one month and two years probably,” he said. “The state bid is great, and everybody jumps on it. They’re just not making them quick enough.”