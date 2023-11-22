Happy "Hanks-giving" from Herscher

Herscher High School students were greeted by Forrest Gump and Mr. Rogers on Tuesday morning as the teachers and staff dressed up as various Tom Hanks characters to celebrate “Hanks-giving” as a surprise to the students on the last day before Thanksgiving break.

Art teacher Mike Morris created a park bench, muddy shoes and a box of chocolates to channel the bus stop scene from the movie “Forrest Gump” as he greeted students arriving to class.

Other Hanks renditions included his characters: Woody from “Toy Story,” Jimmy Dugan from “A League of Their Own,” Mr. Rogers from “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” Ray Peterson from “The ’Burbs” and another version of Forrest Gump from when a bullet hit him in the buttocks, complete with two fake ice cream cones.