Bourbonnais officials discuss tax levy

BOURBONNAIS — An ordinance setting the village’s tax levy for Fiscal Year 2024 had its first reading Monday.

Finance director Tara Latz said the village is requesting a tax rate of .4436%, netting a tax levy of $1.92 million. The rate would be in effect for tax bills received by residents in May 2024.

Though the village will collect more taxes next year on the whole, if a homeowner’s property value stays the same as last year, their contribution to the village’s property taxes will decrease slightly. Latz said residents could see a decrease of $4 to $14 in their bill as the tax rate was decreased from its 2023 level.

The increase in the total amount collected is a factor of the Equalized Assessed Value, officials said. That value is the result of a process of applying increases and decreases to assessed values throughout the village to create a total property value.

The village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill amounts to about 5%, according to officials.

<strong>BOND ABATEMENT</strong>

Trustees approved abating principal and interest payments on four bonds from the village of Bourbonnais’ tax levy for Fiscal Year 2025.

The four bonds total $28.5 million and include the $19.9 million bond issued for the Community Campus complex currently under construction.

Homeowners will save between $175 to $612 on the village’s portion of their property tax bills, depending on the value of the home, Latz said.

The owner of a $100,000 home will save $175. The savings for a home valued at $150,000 is $262; followed by a $200,000 home; $350; $250,000 home, $437; $300,000 home, $524; and $350,000 home, $612.