Threat unfounded at Bishop McNamar's Kankakee campus

KANKAKEE — Students and staff were evacuated from Bishop McNamara Junior-Senior High School this morning after receiving a threat.

The school is located in the 500 block of West Brookmont Boulevard.

According to a City of Kankakee press release, at approximately 7:45 a.m. Kankakee Police Department received notification that a bomb threat was made via social media.

"School officials along with City of Kankakee police, Kankakee County Police, Kankakee Fire Department and other law enforcement agencies immediately evacuated all students from the school and grounds to neighboring facilities for their protection. Local law enforcement completed a sweep of the building and reviewed security cameras and found that the threat was not creditable and that the school was safe and secure," the news release said.

"At approximately 8:50 a.m., school officials in conjunction with law enforcement released students to return back to school and resume classes. Thank you to Bishop McNamara Catholic School administration and the local public safety officials for reacting quickly and in a professional manner to ensure all students and faculty are safe at all times, the news release said.

The investigation is ongoing, Kankakee Police Chief Chris Kidwell said.