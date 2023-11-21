Looking ahead: Holiday happenings to kick of the season

Though the turkey has yet to be carved and the wishbone yet to be pulled, it’s a safe bet that the topic of holiday plans will come up over Thanksgiving dinner.

As wreaths and lights are hung across the area, the calendar begins to look ahead to post-Thanksgiving events. Check out holiday happenings that are slated in the coming weeks.

The following events take place between now and Dec. 3. Further events will continue to be listed in the Life section’s Community Calendar, which publishes every Monday.

<strong>Wilmington Christkindlmarket</strong>

The third annual Christkindlmarket will take place from 3-7 p.m. at 22 N. Water St., Wilmington. The market will feature shopping, dinner, treats, holiday tunes, photo ops and more. The Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will be passing by this area, as well.

<strong>Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting</strong>

At 6 p.m. Nov. 30, the village of Bourbonnais will host its annual tree lighting ceremony at 131 S. Main St., Bourbonnais. The event will feature sounds of the season by Bourbonnais students, an appearance by Santa, touch-a-truck photos, and coffee and food items available for purchase from Connect Roasters, Dairy Queen and Chik-fil-A’s food truck.

<strong>38th annual Lighted Christmas Parade</strong>

Starting at 4 p.m. Dec. 1 is the village of Bradley’s 38th annual Lighted Christmas Parade down Broadway Street. From 4:30-5:30 p.m. will be special Christmas character appearances. Parade line up begins at 5:30 p.m. and the parade begins at 6:30 p.m. and ends with a visit with Santa at Village Hall. The kick-off and red carpet activities will take place at the corner of Cleveland and Broadway. The theme for this year’s parade is Christmas at the Movies.

<strong>Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair</strong>

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will host its annual holiday market, Les Artisans Arts & Crafts Fair, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds Expo, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee.

Les Artisans is one of the longest-running handmade markets in Kankakee County. The fair will host dozens of artists and fine crafters, offering a variety of handmade items and original art at all price points.

The Bennett-Curtis House will have brunch and lunch offerings. Love A Latte will be selling hot coffees, lattes and seasonal beverages to sip while you shop. Dave’s Coffeecakes will be on hand with a variety of their coffeecakes, and Good Morning Bakery will be selling an assortment of baked goods.

There is plenty of parking. A suggested donation of $1 from each visitor will help BGHS fund and continue this great event. BGHS members will be on hand to discuss local history and will be selling local history books to raise money to fund their work preserving local history.

For further information about Les Artisans Arts and Crafts Fair, contact Coordinator Ellen Stringer at 815-935-5278 or <a href="mailto:lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com" target="_blank">lesartisansartsandcraftsfair@gmail.com</a>.

<strong>Christmas on the Farm</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2 at Perry Farm Park, 459 N. Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais, the Bourbonnais Township Park District will host Christmas on the Farm featuring photos with Santa, games, crafts and more. There also will be a cookie decorating station and a coloring contest. Also, attendees can enjoy carriage rides on the trails of the park. Santa photo packages are on sale at <a href="https://www.btpd.org/christmas" target="_blank">btpd.org/christmas</a>.

<strong>Christmas in Manteno</strong>

From 3-8 p.m. Dec. 2 in downtown Manteno is the annual Christmas in Manteno. Enjoy visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Main Street Business Walk, Christmas Tree Lane, sleigh rides, the Mayor’s Lighting Ceremony and, new this year, the Holiday Market

<strong>‘The Christmas Star’ at Strickler Planetarium</strong>

At 4:30, 6 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9, Olivet Nazarene University’s Strickler Planetarium will host “The Christmas Star.” There are no reservations necessary and the cost is $5 per person (cash only) at the door.

<strong>Riverview Historic District House Walk</strong>

Kankakee’s Riverview Historic District will once again feature five homes including Frank Lloyd Wright’s first prairie-style house during its annual Holidays in Historic Riverview Christmas House Walk, running 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Funds raised will continue to support neighborhood events, promotion and improvements.

Tickets are $20 in advance and are now on sale. Credit card orders can be placed online at riverviewhistoricdistrict.org. Day-of-the-event tickets will be $25. The tour begins at the trolley barn next to the railroad depot in downtown Kankakee, 197 S. East Ave.

For more information, visit the website, <a href="https://www.riverviewhistoricdistrict.org" target="_blank">riverviewhistoricdistrict.org</a> or contact June Boisvert at <a href="mailto:boisvertjune@gmail.com" target="_blank">boisvertjune@gmail.com</a>.

Tickets are on sale at the following merchants: Busse & Rieck, Madame St. Vintage, The Flower Shoppe, Moon Cookie Gallery, Joy’s Hallmark (all in Kankakee); Tholens’ Garden Center and Ba Da Bloom Flower Shop (both in Bourbonnais).

<strong>Christmas at The Majestic</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, there will be a holiday event featuring free photos with Santa, shopping with local vendors and artists, food, drinks and more.

<strong>Bishop Mac’s Xmas Market</strong>

From 1-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, 500 W. Brookmont Blvd., Kankakee, the school will host its Xmas Market with over 60 vendors. Also on site will be Santa Claus, raffles and food trucks.

<strong>KVSO holiday concert/Symphony of Sweets</strong>

At 4 p.m. Dec. 3, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will host its annual holiday concert at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. This year’s theme is “Hope for Time with Our Families” and features Stokowski’s arrangement of J.S. Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue” in D minor.

Following the concert, the annual Symphony of Sweets will be held by the KVSO Women’s Guild at the Kankakee Country Club where the group auctions items, experiences and baked goods. Tickets for the concert and the dinner can be purchased at <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a>.

<strong>#ShopSmall Holiday Market</strong>

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Woldhuis Farms Sunrise Greenhouse at 10224 E. 9000N Road, Grant Park, will host its annual holiday market featuring over 170 local artisans and small businesses. Parking and entry is free. Sunrise will be offering unique Winter Greenery Planters, homegrown Poinsettias, curated holiday decor, and more.

<strong>Christkindlmarket/Small Biz Saturday</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Wilmington will be celebrating Small Business Saturday featuring many of the businesses along Water Street.

<strong>Knack Brewing showcases local artists</strong>

From 2-10 p.m. Saturday at Knack Brewing & Fermentations, 789 S. McMullen Ave., Kankakee, three small businesses (Knack included) will be setting up shop for Small Business Saturday. APalm Creations will be selling handmade earrings and Courtney Zimmerman will be selling handmade pottery. Everything for sale during this event is locally made by people living in Kankakee County. Knack will have a special beer on tap for the occasion.

<strong>Moon Cookie's Whimsical Winter Woodland</strong>

Moon Cookie Gallery, 187 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, will host its annual Small Business Saturday celebration from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Artists featured at the gallery are busy creating special handmade gifts to fit the theme of Whimsical Winter Woodland.

There will be goodie bags for the first 50 customers, sales and promotions, raffle baskets, prizes throughout the day and more.