Kankakee, Crete, Manteno receive funding for new emergency vehicles

Three local communities have a few hundred thousand more dollars at their disposal to fund new emergency vehicles thanks to the Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program.

The city of Kankakee is set to receive $350,000; village of Crete to receive $350,000; and Manteno Community Fire Protection District to receive $200,000.

Under the FTRL program, fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire departments may apply for up to $350,000 in low-interest or no-interest loans for purchase of a fire truck or brush trucks.

Under the ARLP program, units of local government and not-for-profit ambulance service providers can apply for no-interest or low-interest loans of up to $200,000.

Because these three communities are located in the 40th District, State Sen. Patrick Joyce spoke to the importance of the funding.

“First responders are the backbone of our communities, and providing them with necessary resources is crucial for ensuring public safety,” said Joyce, D-Essex, in a news release. “This funding is significant for our emergency first responders so they can carry out their duties effectively and respond promptly to all situations.”

The Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program are designed to assist departments or cities in purchasing emergency vehicles that they may not otherwise be able to afford.

“Without programs such as our Fire Truck and Ambulance Revolving Loan, many departments would have to continue to repair vehicles that are not reliable anymore and never be able to afford a new fire truck or ambulance,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal James A. Rivera in the release. “The OSFM thanks Governor Pritzker for his commitment to our first responders and safety of our state’s residents.”

For a full list of recipients, go to <a href="https://ltgov.illinois.gov/news/press-release.27293.html" target="_blank">ltgov.illinois.gov</a>.