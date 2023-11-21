Kankakee County Clerk announces filing period for General Primary Election

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson announced Monday that the filing period for candidates seeking election at the March 19, 2024, General Primary Election is Nov. 27 through and including Dec. 4.

The Kankakee County Clerk’s Office is at 189 E. Court St., Kankakee. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will remain open until 5 p.m. Dec. 4, the last day of the filing period.

Every precinct in Kankakee County will hold elections for political party nominees for offices including: president, U.S. representative, Illinois General Assembly, countywide offices, county board members and precinct committeepersons.

Only candidates running for a county office — circuit clerk, recorder, auditor, coroner, state’s attorney, county board or precinct committeeperson — will submit their petitions with the county clerk’s office.

The rest will file with the State Board of Elections in Springfield.

For more information, call Hendrickson at 815-937-2990.