Heard on the Street: 8 One Five set for downtown, new Dunkin' opens in Kankakee

The downtown Kankakee location of 239 E. Court St. was simply too attractive for city-based businessman Dwayne VadeBonCouer to pass up.

As he would travel past the site facing East Court Street he would formulate what he could do with such a location.

Now, the former site of the short-lived bar, Rock Inn, VadeBonCouer and his wife, Brittany, have started work to transform the 1,300-square-foot location into what he describes as an “adult-style downtown lounge.”

The name of the new lounge? 8 One Five.

That name is inspired by 815 which, of course, is the telephone area code for much of this area.

“We wanted to give a nod to Kankakee,” he explained.

Dwayne, 42, and Brittany, 39, of Manteno, are becoming quite well known throughout the area.

The couple own and operate the busy mobile telephone repair shop, iFix, at 588 Latham Drive, Bourbonnais.

They are also part owners in the axe throwing location, Splitting Targets, at 245 S. West Ave., Kankakee.

Lastly, they are partners with Kankakee businessman Dustin Kooy in the recently purchased Dam Tap at 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee.

Rehab work on the property, which is owned by Kooy, is already underway. VadeBonCouer hopes to have the location opened in January.

Rock Inn closed after about a year.

The VadeBonCouers are already creating a classic cocktail drink menu “with a twist,” Dwayne said.

He said martinis are being crafted to appeal to women, but the classics will also be served.

And while it’s popular for bars to feature wine, whiskey and beer flights, this twosome is looking to take flights in a far different direction.

Dwayne is crafting three styles of deviled egg flights. Yes. That is correct. Flights of deviled eggs.

“I love deviled eggs,” he said.

He is also putting together three styles of flights for pickles as well as bacon.

He is hoping to keep the eggs, bacon and pickles as locally produced as possible.

“We are looking for creative types of eats,” he said.

He said the location would also continue to offer burgers and the fried bologna sandwiches that were offered under Rock Inn.

“This will be a place where people can come and sit and relax,” VadeBonCouer said.

The location will also operated six beer taps, but spirits are being planned to set this location apart.

“I had been thinking about this since March,” he said.

Asked if this location will compete against The Dam Tap, he said he doesn’t believe it will.

“We can all co-exist. We can collaborate, " VadeBonCouer said. "The Majestic has places, but they are of different concepts. The downtown needs places like these to flourish.”

<strong>DUNKIN’ OPEN AT 308</strong>

The region’s newest Dunkin’ opened Wednesday, immediately east of the Speedway gas station at the Interstate 57 308 interchange at U.S. Route 45/52 in south Kankakee.

The 1,902-square-foot, double-drive-thru Dunkin’ located on an approximate quarter-acre lot is owned by Chicagoland Commissary LLC of Chicago.

Hours are 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The exiting Dunkin’ site inside the Speedway station, which also has a drive-thru lane on the property’s east side, will close Jan. 6.

The official grand opening will be held Dec. 8.

The ownership group has more than 30 locations within the Chicago and southern region. In addition to the RiverStone Parkway store, the company also owns and operates the Dunkin’ location along West Court Street in Kankakee, and locations in Manteno, Peotone and Monee.

The 4th Ward location will be managed Ashley Whittaker, of Bourbonnais.

Kenny Drummer, Dunkin’s area manager, said the site bakes its own donuts each and every morning in an effort to provide customers with the freshest donuts and other baked items.

The site employs 18-20 people.

Drummer said the site will have online ordering, but that process is not yet in place, but should be ready just after Thanksgiving.

Submit info To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.

To submit news for Heard on the Street, email <a href="mailto:editors@daily-journal.com" target="_blank">editors@daily-journal.com</a>.