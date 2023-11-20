Shaw Local

Local News | Kankakee County

Bourbonnais Township Park District holding public hearing Dec. 19

Perry Farm

Perry Farm (Photo courtesy of BTPD/Cindy O’Connor)

By Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — The Bourbonnais Township Park District will hold a public hearing at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 19, to receive public comment and input on the park district’s proposed 2024 budget.

The meeting will be held at Recreation Station, 770 E. Franklin St., Bradley.

The proposed budget is available for public inspection at the park district’s administrative office, 459 Kennedy Drive, during regular business hours. See the park district’s treasurer to review the budget.

For more information, call 815-933-9905.