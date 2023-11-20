Beckman Harbor east wall project completed

KANKAKEE — Reconstruction of the east wall and boat ramp at Beckman Harbor in Kankakee was completed earlier this month.

Kankakee Valley Park District Executive Director Dayna Heitz said the boat ramp will reopen in spring 2024.

“It’s brand new,” Heitz said last week.

During last week’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Heitz gave an update to commissioners.

“It’s awesome. The landscaping and wider width of the sidewalk is amazing. The company that worked on the project calls it a boardwalk,” KVPD Board President Dave Skelly said.

Skelly lives on the Kankakee River and is a boat owner.

D Construction, Coal City — the company awarded the project contract — was the low bidder at $676,263.

The harbor has been closed since the north wall of Beckman Harbor collapsed in October 2021 during a rainstorm.

It was determined the wall collapsed due to long-term soil erosion, and the east boat ramp has been closed to the public ever since.

Inspections of the east and south walls showed they were both in poor condition.

The deteriorating east wall is being replaced to allow the park district to reopen the east ramp, giving boaters access to the river.

There are two ramps west of the harbor.

Heitz said there are plans to repair the harbor in the future.