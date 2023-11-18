Local officials tour Gotion site in Germany

MANTENO — Local officials from Manteno and Kankakee County recently took a trip to Germany to tour a Gotion manufacturing plant that is close to be up and operational and will be supplying parts for Volkswagen.

A few others took a Nov. 3 trip to Kokomo, Ind., to visit two EV battery plants under construction that will be operated by Samsung, a Korean company, that will be in partnership with Stellantis, formerly known as Chrysler Corp.

It was a fact-finding mission from Oct. 16-20 to Germany for the officials to learn more about Gotion’s manufacturing operations and what to expect at the battery plant that’s coming to Manteno.

“The technology was amazing, and how the robots worked,” said Angela Morrey, director of marketing & business attraction for the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

The plant was in Gottingen, Germany, a town with a population of 118,000. The plant is being converted from a former Bosch plant that had made auto parts, and Gotion is close to being fully operational at the site.

“We went over specifically with a mission to see what exactly is involved in phase one and phase two [of the battery manufacturing], how the company operates and what it looks like,” Morrey said.

“We’ve all seen videos and that sort of thing. Is it really like that? So we were able to really get kind of an up-close-and-personal look at the assembly line. Essentially it’s a very high-tech, smart assembly line.”

Making the trip with Morrey were: Ryan Marion, code enforcement officer for the village of Manteno; Scott O’Brien, fire chief for the Manteno Fire Department; and Clay Sterling, professor in the renewable energy program at Kankakee Community College.

Locating the plant in Manteno has been criticized by some Manteno-area residents at recent Manteno Village Board meetings.

Some Manteno residents have stated the plant is too close to residential property. The plant in Germany is about 1,500 feet — about a quarter mile —from residences.

“We tried to go there to find something negative,” Marion said. “And the only thing that we found is if the employees that are working there now, go away. … But I don’t see that happening.”

He said Gotion is known for attracting experienced employees from companies like BMW, General Motors or Boeing.

“They have the right people to make this work,” Marion said.

Some of the employees told Morrey that Gotion’s technology is far and away above other companies they’ve worked for in a related field.

“I think that’s a testament to the level of production that they’re putting themselves at,” she said. “They are top of the line.”

Morrey was also impressed with how clean and safe it was on the floor of the manufacturing plant.

“Any kind of dust or outside particles can affect the performance of an EV battery or storage system, so it has to be an extremely clean operation,” she said.

What the Germany Gotion plant was manufacturing will be exactly what is planned for the Manteno site at 333. S. Spruce St.

<strong>FIRE SAFETY</strong>

O’Brien said he was impressed with how Gotion was following its managerial and safety controls, the engineering systems such as sprinklers, lights and exits as well as extinguishers, protected and robotic areas. Gotion was also following FM global standards (highest standards for safety and property loss prevention).

“Those are the things that I was impressed with,” he said. “They were holding their engineering and administrative controls to the highest standard.”

O’Brien said there is always risk in any manufacturing facility.

“The public doesn’t differentiate between lithium battery fire in their home and a manufacturing facility,” he said. “They’re different. There’s different risks. When we work with that local industry, we have to be prepared for those risks. It’s good when many of them are mitigated or there’s protection so that we get early response and really address the situation.”

The Germany plant also has its own trained fire brigade on site to handle fire and safety-related emergencies. The need to call for additional help from a local fire department is mitigated. The site also has an occupational health department on site.

“They were pretty well equipped and trained to handle most of the emergencies within the facility,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien also said the plant has early warning detection (on each battery cell) and sprinkler systems to handle most of the emergencies that might occur, just like any other manufacturing facility already in Kankakee County, like Valspar, CSL Behring, BASF or Dow Chemical.

“The risks that concern me are the millions and billions of gallons of liquids that get transported on our rail every day, interstate highways or state highways,” he said. “Those are the risks that really are more difficult to manage.”

At sites such as Gotion, there’s a lot of pre planning with the engineering and administrative controls to manage those risks.

“Part of the design engineering and following your safety standards and rules regulations are to mitigate those hazards,” O’Brien said. “… The business has to protect their investment. They are not going to allow something to happen that hurts an employee or creates any income stream blockage because that affects them. They’ll do what they need to do to properly protect their investments or employees in the public.”

The local fire department will be involved in the planning, prevention and mitigation plans. It will help ensure that fire regulations are followed.

“There are state, local and federal agencies that will help enforce the environmental safety — the things that some of the people in the community are concerned about,” O’Brien said.

All employees are trained on CPR and fire extinguishers, both water and foam. On each shift there will be employees trained further on fire suppression.

<strong>GOTION GERMANY SITE</strong>

Morrey said the Gotion plant in Gottingen is located in an industrial park which also has a food manufacturer, an acute care medical center and other industrial medical equipment plants nearby.

There is also a school adjacent to the industrial complex, and the closest residential area was approximately 1,500 feet from the Gotion site.

“That is the same as what it is in Manteno,” Morrey said. “… They have a lot of safety [protocols] implemented, but it was not a concern at all. The plant manager in Germany said their community and government welcomed Gotion with open arms and kind of looked at it as an opportunity to be in the up-and-coming renewable energy sector. There were no concerns about safety.”

The Gottingen site is approximately one-fourth the size of the Manteno plant and will have an employee count of approximately 450.

<strong>WAY DOWN IN KOKOMO</strong>

Morrey, Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance, and Jeff Bennett, a local commercial Realtor and vice president of the Economic Alliance board, made the 2-hour-plus trip to central Indiana to meet with the Kokomo economic development team and saw the outside of the two huge battery plants under construction.

“They’re starting from the ground up, and the buildings aren’t under roof yet,” Nugent said.

Nugent added the two EV battery plants will supply batteries for the Stellantis plant in Belvidere, Ill.

It was announced recently by Stellantis that the former manufacturing plant that made Chrysler Jeep vehicles will reopen and make EVs. Stellantis plans to invest an estimated $4.8 billion and hire thousands of employees.

Stellantis is making a similar investment in Kokomo with the two battery plants. It is investing $3.2 billion in the first plant and $2.5 in the second plant that was announced in May.

“They’re going to be a huge center over there of making batteries,” Nugent said.

Kokomo officials told Nugent that area residents are very familiar with the automotive industry, as Chrysler [now Stellantis] has operated a transmission and other auto parts plants for decades.

“Stellantis has been one of the biggest manufacturers in the area,” Nugent said. “The area has been very receptive to the battery company. The partnership with Stellantis helps with the acceptance of the battery factory.”

Plans call for 1,400 employees to be hired for each battery plant in Kokomo, and it will employ 2,000 workers for the construction.

Local officials talked with Kokomo about the safety concerns, but they had no issues at all.

“The fire department, which is run by the city of Kokomo, is working closely with the battery factory,” Nugent said. “They have no plans to beef up the fire department personnel for the battery factories.”

<strong>NO PUSHBACK</strong>

“[Samsung] a Korean company, and they have not had any pushback about the Korean element at all,” Nugent said. “They’ve had zero people coming to meetings [to protest] or anything like that.”

Nugent said the biggest concern for Kokomo officials is the possible lack of available housing.

“With new people buying homes and so forth, will they have enough housing for everyone?” he said.