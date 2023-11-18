KLASEY: Remembering 'Smilin' Sam'

Kankakeean Samuel Harvey Shapiro was a short, rotund man whose ever-present wide smile earned him the nickname “Smilin’ Sam.”

That nickname was bestowed upon Shapiro by fellow politicians during his career of more than two decades (1947-1969) in Springfield as a State Representative, Lieutenant Governor and Governor of Illinois.

Accompanying the smile (and possibly the reason behind it) was his outlook on life: “I have no regrets. My philosophy is, today is the happiest day of my life; yesterday is gone, and tomorrow may never come. So I always look forward,” he told an interviewer in 1968 after losing his election bid for a full term as Illinois Governor.

He commented that his years in public office had been “very enjoyable years and I hope that during that time, I’ve been able to do some good.”

Born on April 25, 1907, in Estonia, Shapiro immigrated to the United States the following year with his parents, Joseph and Tabatta (Tillie) Shapiro. The family settled in Kankakee, where Joseph pursued his trade as a cobbler, opening a shoe repair business.

As a child, Samuel learned to play the violin; by the time he was a student at Kankakee High School, he was an accomplished musician and became a member of the Musicians’ Union, playing professionally with local bands. His musical skills allowed him to earn the money needed for his tuition at St. Viator College in Bourbonnais, and later at the University of Illinois Law School.

<strong>POLITICAL CAREER</strong>

After graduating from Illinois in 1929, Shapiro came home to Kankakee and began his law practice. In 1933, he was appointed Kankakee’s City Attorney. A strong believer in public service (“It is everyone’s duty to do public service,” he once told an interviewer), the young lawyer became the Democratic Party candidate for Kankakee County State’s Attorney in 1936. Shapiro defeated the Republican candidate, Charles W. Kurtz, by a 13,259 to 11,358 margin.

In 1939, a major typhoid epidemic broke out at the huge Manteno State Hospital, sickening more than 350 people and killing 53 patients, hospital staff and construction workers. State’s Attorney Shapiro empaneled a special grand jury to investigate the epidemic. Four officials were charged with malfeasance in office; one was convicted and fined, while all four lost their jobs.

The typhoid epidemic investigation greatly increased visibility of the then-32-year-old State’s Attorney, who would go on to a long career in state politics. Like many other young men and women, however, Shapiro was detoured from his career path when America entered World War II in December 1941.

He went on a stringent diet to drop his weight from 204 to 158 pounds, so that he could pass a physical exam and enlist in the U.S. Navy. He served through the war as an officer in an anti-submarine-warfare unit.

Afte the war, Shapiro returned to his law practice, and to his interrupted political career. In November 1946, he was elected to the first of seven consecutive two-year terms as an Illinois state representative. During his 14 years in the legislature, “Smilin’ Sam” Shapiro earned another nickname: “Mr. Mental Health.” Inspired by his mother, Tillie, who was a longtime volunteer at Kankakee State Hospital, he was a strong advocate for treatment and care of the mentally ill.

Shapiro was a cosponsor of legislation that established the state’s first mental health code. In 1974, Kankakee State Hospital was renamed as the Samuel H. Shapiro Developmental Center.

“He was a stout, warm-hearted man who devoted much of his energy to improve state funding for mental health programs and facilities,” noted the Kankakee Daily Journal in an editorial on March 17, 1987, the day after his death.

In 1960, Illinois Democratic leaders selected Sam Shapiro as the party’s candidate for the second-highest state office: lieutenant governor. He defeated the Republican incumbent, John William Chapman, by a 52.49-to-47.32 percent margin (a third candidate polled 0.19 percent). Four years later, he was re-elected to the post by an even larger percentage, gathering 54.18 percent of the votes to Republican John Henry Altorfer’s 45.82 percent.

As lieutenant governor, Shapiro presided over the sessions of the state senate, where he built a reputation for fairness in dealing with both Democrats and Republicans. In 1963, leaders of the two parties presented him with an “On the Level” trophy to honor his even-handed manner.

Republican State Senator and fellow-Kankakeean Edward McBroom described his relationship with Shapiro: “I had deep respect for him, great admiration and sincere affection. One of the many good qualities of Sam Shapiro was extreme kindness to anyone and great respect toward everyone. He was always a gentleman.”

<strong>GOV. SHAPIRO</strong>

On May 21, 1968, Samuel H. Shapiro was sworn in as the 34th Governor of Illinois, succeeding Otto Kerner, who had resigned to accept a federal appeals court judgeship.

The Chicago Tribune editorialized, “Gov. Shapiro … goes to the executive mansion with valuable legislative experience and with the personal affection of legislative leaders in both parties …. Republicans have a majority in both houses of the legislature. We feel sure that Gov. Shapiro will be able to work with the Republican leaders for the best interests of the state.”

Unfortunately, Shapiro’s term as the state’s governor was a short one. On Nov. 5, 1968, his bid for a full four-year term was unsuccessful. With a turnout of more than 4.5 million voters, Shapiro fell to Republican Richard B. Ogilvie by a 51.21-to-48.37 percent margin, a difference of approximately 128,000 votes.

He promptly joined a major Chicago law firm as a senior partner.

“When I went out of office,” he commented, “I took one day off, then came up here (Chicago) and started in.”

His wife Gertrude, whom he had met at an Elks Club dance in Kankakee in 1939, was looking forward to their new private life.

“The state’s loss is my gain,” she told reporters. “It seems like the public life always came first. Home life was something that came after your public duty.”

“For several years after he returned to private life,” noted Kankakee Daily Journal Managing Editor Marx Gibson in a lengthy obituary on March 16, 1987, “he spent most of his time in Chicago, where he had an apartment. But he retained his old law office and the family home in Kankakee, which he had built in 1948.”

In later years, Shapiro confined his law practice to Kankakee, especially after Gertrude died in April 1983. In her memory, he commissioned Chicago sculptor Richard Hunt to create “Eternal Life,” a large sculpture that was installed outside the entrance of Temple B’nai Israel at Harrison Avenue and River Street in Kankakee. The couple had been active members of the congregation for many years; Samuel Shapiro had served as the congregation’s president after the building was erected in 1958.

As a practicing attorney, “Smilin’ Sam” was a very familiar figure around the Kankakee County Courthouse. His failure to appear for a scheduled case in the circuit court on Monday, March 16, 1987, was cause for concern. Kankakee police were dispatched to the Shapiro home at 1300 Cobb Boulevard, where they found his body; the county coroner ruled the 79-year-old attorney had died of natural causes.

Illinois Governor James Thompson ordered flags at all state buildings to fly at half-staff; Kankakee Mayor Russell Johnson issued the same order for Kankakee City Hall.

“Through all his nearly 80 years of life among us, Samuel Shapiro maintained a special relationship with his native city,” commented Johnson. “His presence among us will be sorely missed.”

Local trivia The “Eternal Life” sculpture at Temple B’nai Israel, commissioned in 1983 by Sam Shapiro in memory of his wife, Gertrude, was relocated in 2013. Why was it moved and where is it now? <strong>Answer:</strong> Declining membership resulted in the closing and sale of the Temple B’nai Israel in 2013. The “Eternal Life” sculpture and a smaller Richard Hunt work, “The Bush Was Not Consumed,” were moved from the closed building to the Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. {related_content_uuid}cc39d84e-a715-4641-b659-3a8ea49f6f66{/related_content_uuid}

The “Eternal Life” sculpture at Temple B’nai Israel, commissioned in 1983 by Sam Shapiro in memory of his wife, Gertrude, was relocated in 2013. Why was it moved and where is it now?

Answer: Declining membership resulted in the closing and sale of the Temple B’nai Israel in 2013. The “Eternal Life” sculpture and a smaller Richard Hunt work, “The Bush Was Not Consumed,” were moved from the closed building to the Hawkins Centennial Chapel on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University.