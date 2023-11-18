Endress, River Road softball complex make it to hall of fame

Umpire Steve Endress inducted into NSA Hall of Fame (Courtesy of National Softball Association)

KANKAKEE — Longtime softball umpire Steve Endress and the Kankakee Valley Park District’s River Road Sports Complex got the call to the Hall of Fame.

The pair were inducted earlier this month during ceremonies at the annual National Softball Association convention in Florida.

After his softball playing days ended, the 71-year-old Endress has been umpiring for more than three decades. He umpires 300 games a year, he said.

He started umpiring after he retired as a slow-pitch softball player.

Softball is a family tradition for Endress, whose father played softball and brought his son with him to the field.

His daughter, Nikki, played and five of his seven grandchildren play. Endress’ wife of 53 years, Susie, has umpired as well.

Endress thanked his wife for washing his uniforms on Saturday nights, preparing him for rules tests, remotely monitoring his glucose levels, and fixing peanut butter and cheese sandwiches that “got me through those seven-game [tournament] Sundays.”

Endress, who began umpiring softball in 1990, said outside of his four years of college, he has been involved with softball for 67 years.

“If someone would take a sample of my DNA, they would find a strand called ‘softball,’” Endress said in accepting his plaque, pin and jacket.

“I enjoy working with people on both sides of the field, whether it is parents, the coaches or the kids who are playing,” Endress said.

Bob Kerness, a local hall of fame softball umpire inducted in November 2017, told the story of Endress umpiring his first game.

There was a backstop and home run fence. There were no fences down the foul lines. Endress talked to the coaches before the game and said there would be invisible fences down the lines.

The first batter hits to the shortstop who throws the ball over the imaginary fence. Endress advanced the runner to second base.

The next batter hits it to the shortstop. He looked at the runner back, and then proceeded to bounce the throw past the first baseman.

The runner on second scored and the batter/runner was going to second. Endress sent the runners back because the ball hit the fence.

Kerness said Endress went back to home plate and called for the next batter.

Twice, Endress said “batter up.” No batter came to the plate. There was a player walking back and forth by the dugout. Endress asked for a batter.

“The guy with the bat said, ‘As soon as I find the gate to this fence, I’ll be up there.’ Who would have thought after all that Steve would become a hall of fame umpire,” Kerness said.

For Endress, it has never been about awards, it’s about the people.

“I never thought by stepping on a softball field, I would win such an award,” Endress said.

<strong>RIVER ROAD COMPLEX</strong>

The six-diamond River Road Complex was inducted under the Park Complex category.

Endress, who is with Illinois Softball Slow Pitch, was the presenter for the complex.

The complex started in the 1970s with one field which had a backstop and picket fence for the outfield, Endress said.

It soon expanded to three fields and a press box.

It now has six fields and two of them have lights.

“The complex provides easy access for weekend softball tournaments and weeknight leagues,” Endress said.

Besides the six fields and press box, the complex includes a pavilion, concession stand, playground, football field and bathrooms.

KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said the 2023 softball season was the busiest since before the pandemic.

According to the NSA, in 1998 the River Road Sports Complex began sanctioning and operating their adult slow-pitch league under the NSA and through 2023 the league teams remain NSA sanctioned.

The facility has been host to many NSA qualifiers, more than 60 state tournaments, seven regional tournaments, 12 national invitational tournaments and 10 World Series events in both the slow-pitch and fast-pitch programs.

From 1999 to 2016, River Road Sports Complex was recognized with the NSA Outstanding Complex Award. The complex has also been inducted into the Illinois Hall of Fame.

In accepting the award, KVPD’s Athletic Manager and Hockey Director Aaron Denton thanked Hall of Famers Kerness, Les Duncan, Gerry Gund and Endress.

“These gentlemen were instrumental in making our induction possible,” Denton said.

Denton paid special tribute to the late Bob Freyman, who was head of the grounds crew and played a big part in making River Road Sports Complex successful over the years.

“He really put in a lot of hard work and years,” Heitz said. “That was his baby. Bob always went above and beyond.”

Denton said the park district looks forward to the future hosting tournaments.

“Having that label of being a Hall of Fame complex, we look forward to pushing that out there. Making sure teams know that every time they step foot here, we are going to offer the best fields possible.”