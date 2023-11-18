3 stories of adoption: Adoptee, adopter, specialist discuss process

When Hillary Luna’s mother couldn’t have children of her own, she took matters into her own hands.

When Brenda Mohr wanted children as a single woman, she took matters into her own hands.

When children in Kankakee County and the surrounding areas are in need of homes, the matters get put into Mindy Fairfield’s hands.

November is National Adoption Awareness Month and these three women play three different roles in the story of adoption. While the roles vary, the goal is the same: to find a loving home for a child who needs it.

<strong>THE ADOPTEE</strong>

After Hillary Luna’s mother, Sylvia, had a hysterectomy at a young age, she was left unable to have biological children.

This didn’t stop her from wanting to become a mother, so on her wedding anniversary in 1988, she decided to call the hospital regarding babies in need of adoption.

While there weren’t any at that moment, life would change the very next day for Sylvia and her husband, Manuel.

Hillary was born on Feb. 18 and the hospital called Sylvia with exciting news.

“They told her they had a belated anniversary gift for her,” Luna said, recalling the story of her adoption.

Born to a biological mom with a drug addiction, Luna was a mere 3 pounds at birth. With drugs in her system, the infant needed to be sent for detoxing in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit.

“Could you imagine getting that call?” Luna said of Sylvia. “You want a perfectly healthy little baby, and then you’re walking into the NICU to become a mom.”

With the help of nurses — who spent off-hours with Luna and made her handmade clothing that she could fit into — and the love of Sylvia and Manuel, Luna eventually was well enough to go home with a loving family.

Born with a cerebral disorder that causes tremors — which still exist here and there — Luna defied the odds when doctors said she wouldn’t walk.

“They told my mom I might not be able to walk, but I did start walking,” she said. “A little late, but I made it to the party.”

Luna — who grew up in Bourbonnais, Manteno and Calumet City — said that the family’s church as well as family and friends immediately stepped in to give assistance to her parents who all of a sudden were with a newborn.

A similar situation happened with Luna some 34 years later when the now-Bourbonnais resident unexpectedly gave birth to her daughter, Renee, with fiancé Mike.

Luna had been to the doctor for possible symptoms, but because she had three negative pregnancy tests and three X-rays done and the fetus was tucked up near her intestines, no one realized she was pregnant.

Her parents — who now are retired and living in Cozumel, Mexico — can certainly relate to the overnight surprise of having a baby in your life.

“I didn’t grow in her tummy, but I grew in her heart,” Luna said of her mom, noting they always say they have an umbilical cord connection to the heart.

“We’re very tight.”

Luna grew up aware that she was adopted and never had contact with her birth parents due to the closed adoption. Sylvia and Manuel would adopt Luna’s sister 19 months later.

Like anyone in her shoes, Luna had some curiosities of her heritage and sought out information from 23andMe, an at-home DNA testing kit that provides information on one’s genetics and ancestry. Here she was able to learn of her ethnic makeup and also learned she has a half sister on her biological dad’s side.

However, having Renee is enough to satisfy Luna’s curiosity of DNA.

“She looks just like me and just to have somebody that you look like when you’re adopted — it’s the first person that I share blood with,” she said. “She’s like my mini me, it’s pretty cool.”

As far as her story goes, she wouldn’t change a thing.

“I’m super grateful and I think adoption is the way to go.”

<strong>THE ADOPTER</strong>

Similar to Luna’s mom, Brenda Mohr, of Bourbonnais, knew she wanted to be a mother, but she didn’t want to wait for a partner to come along. So in 2013, she got her licensing to become a foster parent.

This decision has changed the trajectory of the life of the 10-year case management and social work employee with Riverside Healthcare.

In 2014, there were two boys born two months apart who came into Mohr’s care.

“The ultimate goal of fostering is to return [the children] home,” she said. “I knew the minute I met them that if the goal changed to adopt them, I’d adopt them.”

That goal, in fact, did change about a year into fostering when circumstances prevented either boy to return to their biological home. When they were just over age 2, the adoptions became final.

“I’ve always wanted kids and always wanted to be a mom,” Mohr said.

Including her now-adopted sons, she’s fostered a total of eight children. She currently has two foster children in her care. Five children is the maximum she’s had at one time. She said advance notice for taking in a child has ranged from 10 days to two hours.

Fostering is a free process and potential foster parents must be financially stable and have to go through 6-8 weeks of classes, as well as home studies and background checks in order to be licensed. The process takes about 4-6 months.

“The vetting process is to make sure it’s a safe, loving home and the motives are right,” Mohr explained, saying it’s a misconception that one can take in a large number of kids just for the stipends from the state and expect to make money.

She said, if you’re doing it right, foster parenting will cost you money as money will be spent on the child’s wellbeing.

Mohr explained that the difference between foster care and private adoption, which is quite pricey, is the goal of fostering always is to return home, so people shouldn’t expect an adoption to come of it.

“The process is frustrating, but the journey is worth it,” she said, noting the pace of the legal system plays a role in the frustration. “It’s a back and forth and up and down journey … [but it’s] not [the kids’] fault, so that’s why I do what I do.”

Despite frustrations, she encourages those interested in fostering to investigate the process. She said there are plenty of resources available, an attorney for the process is paid for, and the resources don’t end if and when the story ends in adoption.

“Any way a child comes into your life is a blessing,” she said. “Those kids bless me just as much as I bless them, probably more.”

<strong>THE SPECIALIST</strong>

Speaking to the point of the goal of fostering being to return home, Lutheran Child and Family Services of Illinois Child Welfare Specialist Mindy Fairfield said another goal of the system is “anything we can do to make sure kids aren’t sleeping in offices.”

Having a strong database of foster parents and people to rely on when kids of any age are in need of a temporary home is of utmost importance.

“We’re always looking for foster parents, we love our foster parents,” the 9-year specialist said. “We really appreciate everything that they do and we’re always looking for more. We can never have too many. I don’t think anyone has ever said ‘Why are there so many foster parents?’”

Fairfield said she has 15-20 cases at a time, details of which vary depending on the child’s health, and that every situation is different. Working out of the LCFS office in the Majestic in downtown Kankakee, her days can vary between paperwork, being in court or driving around the state for home visits.

She said there’s often misconceptions of what fostering looks like — both from the side of those looking to foster and from the biological parents.

“I think when people sign up to do foster care, in their mind, they picture getting this perfect little baby. Honestly, what we’re usually faced with is older children or teens who have nowhere to go,” she said.

On the flip side, many see an agency like LCFS as the enemy of a biological family as they work with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. She said there’s a misconception that they are looking for any reason to take the child from their home.

“I always want the foster parents, the biological parents, the kids to know: Our No. 1 job is family reunification, if possible,” she said. “Sometimes biological parents will look at us as ‘the bad guys.’ What we have to get through to them is we do want to return home and we are on the same team, but sometimes that’s not possible.”

She said it’s important to have concurrent planning in place in the event that it isn’t possible for a child to return home. This is when options like adoption or guardianship are explored.

While, like Mohr, she explained that fostering shouldn’t be seen as a streamlined plan for adoption, there is a category for people to register as foster parents with the want to adopt. From there, they will be placed in a category based on that interest.

For more information on this agency, go to <a href="https://www.lcfs.org" target="_blank">lcfs.org</a>.