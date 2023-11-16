Prosecution reading psychologist's report on Sullivan

KANKAKEE — During Tuesday’s court date for Darius Sullivan, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said he is still reading a report from Darius Sullivan’s psychologist.

Rowe was given the report by Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Kathy Bradshaw-Elliott is presiding the case.

During an October court date, Pentuic said the doctor’s report deals with a psychological/insanity examination of Sullivan.

Sullivan, 27, of Bourbonnais, is charged with the December 2021 shooting and killing of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and seriously wounding Bradley Police Sgt. Tyler Bailey.

The shooting occurred Dec. 29, 2021, at the Comfort Inn property in Bradley.

Sullivan’s next court date is Jan. 9.

Rittmanic and Bailey had responded to the Bradley hotel in regards to a dog barking in a car in the hotel’s parking lot, according to police.

Sullivan and his girlfriend, Xandria Harris, 28, of Bradley, were both indicted by a Kankakee County grand jury on Jan. 21, 2022. They are both charged with first-degree murder in Rittmanic’s death and attempted murder in the shooting of Bailey.

Harris’ next court date is Dec. 8 before Bradshaw-Elliott.