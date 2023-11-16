Kankakee County CEO students network with professionals, leaders

KANKAKEE — Five future CEOs had the chance to practice their public speaking skills and shared their ambitions Tuesday as they introduced themselves to the community.

The high school seniors make up the first-ever class of Kankakee County CEO, a venture into entrepreneurship education.

Three students from Kankakee High School, one from Trinity Christian Academy and one from Bishop McNamara Catholic High School meet for 90 minutes each school day as they travel to different community worksites and learn from active professionals.

Led by facilitator Katie Bretzlaff, the program — which is a chapter in a national CEO program through Midland Institute for Entrepreneurship — held its inaugural networking event Tuesday morning at Kankakee Community College where the five students met and talked with nearly 70 local business professionals and community leaders.

<strong>PUBLIC SPEAKING</strong>

Then came the moment that most high school kids loathe — they had to get up to individually address the room and introduce themselves. These five, however, held themselves professionally, which speaks to the abilities of the program.

First to the podium was Bishop Mac senior Jay Blanchette, who likened himself to a lone blue jay who “soars throughout the air, unfaltered in his determination.”

He said, while he’s soaring now, that wasn’t always the case.

“I really never had the motivation or the passion to continue in anything,” he said. “But, now that I’ve joined CEO, I’ve found a passion that really does motivate me. Now, instead of being in a dive, this blue jay is now soaring.”

In agreement with CEO’s ability to motivate was classmate Da’Jon Casiel, a KHS senior who wasted no time on sharing his ambitions.

“When I got presented this opportunity, I didn’t let it go past me. Why? I’m gonna be a CEO.”

After the presentation, Casiel spoke to the Daily Journal about the importance of taking advantage of opportunities such as this as it provides “the challenge of jumping straight in.”

KHS and CEO classmate James Bretzlaff agreed with the idea of the program being a hands-on opportunity.

“I wanted to learn in a different way this year,” the senior said. “I’ve had success in a traditional academic setting, but this year I really want to push myself out of my comfort zone as part of the growth that comes with leaving high school and going to college.”

He said that, because he wants to study business in college, CEO has allowed him to explore business in a way that isn’t found in a standard academic environment.

KHS classmate Rachel White then shared her reasons for joining the program, saying that she’s always had plans of following the family trajectory of becoming a nurse, but she wanted experience more of the business and entrepreneur side of a career path.

“I’ve seen that there’s a lot of similarities [in] becoming a CEO and a business leader also [exist] in the medical field,” she said. “So I’m able to connect the two, thanks to this program; I’m able to see you can be a leader in both and you can combine the two.”

Last to present was Trinity senior Jonathan Harwood, who pointed to the camaraderie of the program.

“I may have had good grades in [traditional academic settings], but I was not engaged at all,” he said. “I feel more engaged here and my team motivates me every day to do better and become a better person.”

<strong>NEXT FOR THE CLASS</strong>

That positive teamwork will soon come in handy as the group is tasked with the project of planning a community event. They shared that they are working to plan a family-friendly trivia night. James Bretzlaff said they are “trying to find that niche” as most trivia nights are geared toward bar settings.

The group must come up with a business plan that will need approval from the Kankakee County CEO board, then it’s off to secure funding.

In the second semester of the class, each student will come up with an individual business through planning, funding and execution. Blanchette shared he’s interested in either a concept of putting new motors in old, classic cars or something in the fashion industry. Casiel said he’s interested in real estate development for lower income families.

A secondary goal with the program, Casiel said, is to inspire classmates not involved with the program that it’s important to look toward the future.

“I’m trying to get young people to understand it’s cool to do what [we’re] doing … it’s cool to put on a suit.”

And to be successful as a leader, Casiel summed it up with an adage he’s been taught from an early age.

“I was always told the way you treat a CEO is the way you treat a janitor.”

The CEO program (Creating Entrepreneurial Opportunities) is an accredited entrepreneurship education course available to juniors and seniors in Kankakee County. Participating schools include Kankakee High School, Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, Kankakee Trinity Academy, St. Anne High School and Momence High School.

Board members include:

• John Keigher — President

• Angela Morrey — Secretary

• Michael O’Brien — Treasurer

• Nicole Smolkovich — Ex-Officio

• Mia Hansen, Ramie Kolitwenzew, Monica Pizano, Vince Clark III and Lynette Thrasher