Bradley Plan Board rejects Fortitude appeal for business license to operate day center

BRADLEY — It will be back to the drawing board for Fortitude Community Outreach.

The organization, which is seeking a fixed-base location to operate at least its planned day center and its office function out of, had its appeal to the Bradley Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously rejected.

At Tuesday’s continuation of the board’s Nov. 7 hearing, commissioners voted 6-0 to deny Fortitude to gain a business license for 152 S. Schuyler Avenue.

Fortitude was hoping the commission would overturn the Aug. 30 denial of its business license from Bruce Page, Bradley’s community development director. Page also serves as the village’s zoning administrator.

The planning board’s recommendation will go to the Bradley Village Board for its vote on Nov. 27.

Tuesday’s vote was just the latest in a series of rejections Fortitude has dealt with as the homeless shelter organization seeks to establish a location to aid the homeless in Kankakee County.

In the denial, the plan commission concluded Page was acting upon an application to operate a homeless shelter. Because a homeless shelter in Bradley is restricted to an industrial-zoned district, the Fortitude application would not be allowed at 152 S. Schuyler, which is in a commercially zoned district.

The denial affirmation noted that lodging at a shelter is not specific to overnight accommodations nor is specific to sleeping, but can also be for “provisions of shelter and ancillary services during the day.”

Based on this determination, the plan commission found Fortitude’s proposed site use constituted that of a “homeless shelter” within the meaning of the village ordinance.

Further, the ruling stated, the commission found evidence that Fortitude’s intent to supplement the day-time shelter and ancillary services provided at the location with overnight sleeping accommodations on the “Night Fort” bus “reinforces its finding that the proposed use of the Property is that of a ‘homeless shelter,’ which is not permitted in the B2 zoning district.”

<strong>‘INCREDIBLY DISAPPOINTING’</strong>

After the approximate 25-minute hearing, Jack Tison, a Fortitude board member, said the commission’s vote was “incredibly disappointing, but expected.”

Assuming the village board upholds the plan commission’s ruling, Tison was asked what the organization’s next step may be.

Tison said that has not been determined. He said the group may apply for a business license again and state the location will be used for that function.

“It’s very disheartening that basic services could not be allowed,” he said.

Locating within an industrial district, he said, makes their service more challenging as it most likely takes those they are serving further away from the services needed.

“It’s a stereotyped view that drives these decisions,” he said of the plan board’s action.

<strong>NOT A FIT</strong>

To date, Fortitude has now failed to find a permanent location in Bradley and Kankakee. Fortitude operated in Kankakee for a few years, but attempts to build or purchase a Kankakee location ultimately never took place.

After seeking a Kankakee site, Fortitude’s executive director, Dawn Broers, decided this spring Kankakee was not the community for their program. Based on that decision, she set out to find another site and settled on the Bradley location.

Ryland Gagnon, Bradley plan board chairman, simply said after the meeting the location sought by Fortitude was not proper.

“This location doesn’t fit it. They need to be in a building where they have a kitchen, can have food, lodging. We do not want them close to restaurants and things like that,” he said.

The South Schuyler site is next door to the Chatter Box Cafe and near the Village Grill restaurant.

“The rejection of service is for people trying to restore their lives,” Tison said. “This is a push back against them. … Fortitude is not giving up. That will not happen. We will find a way to develop these day services. We will find a way. We are not giving up here.”