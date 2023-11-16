Annual Salvation Army Campaign hosts kick-off event, kettles to hit streets Friday

Bells will be ringing Friday as volunteers will take to streets and sidewalks with heavy foot track to collect donations for the Salvation Army’s Christmas Red Kettle campaign.

A kick-off event was held Tuesday at Kankakee Community College where the 2023 campaign chairman, Kankakee Community College President Michael Boyd, made the first donation of the season.

This year’s goal is to raise $75,000.

The actual kettles go out in the community Friday and will remain out through Dec. 23. The kettles will be out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Volunteer ringers will typically have two-hour shifts.

The kick-off event featured songs by the choir from Good Shepherd Manor and included information on ways to volunteer for the Salvation Army during the holiday season.

Lt. LaToya Surratt, the Salvation Army officer in Kankakee County, said that donations are used to fund the organization’s many programs that help those in need.

The Salvation Army provides a hot meal at noon Mondays through Fridays with about 75 people coming in for a typical lunch. They also give away 70 boxes of food each week and hand out more than 30 vouchers for emergency housing each month.

People can donate through the traditional red kettles. There will also be a mail appeal that will go to past supporters of the Salvation Army.

More information and volunteer opportunities can be found at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/salvationarmykankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/salvationarmykankakee</a> or <a href="https://www.centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kankakee" target="_blank">centralusa.salvationarmy.org/kankakee</a>.