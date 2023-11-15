Wasser's message at Veterans Day event points to VA failing nation's veterans

James Wasser, a U.S. Navy veteran who served during Vietnam, does not give the government high marks when it comes to serving and remembering its veterans.

Wasser, of St. Anne, who served aboard the dangerous Swift Boats on Vietnam’s rivers, said the VA, the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department, rates a grade of D-minus.

That stands for “Deny, Delay, Defer and just hope you’re Dead,” he told the audience at the annual Kankakee County Veterans Council Veterans Day ceremony Saturday at the Kankakee County Museum.

A crowd of more than 100 filled the main hall at the museum to commemorate the day and listen to Wasser’s speech. Wasser has long been active supporting local veterans activities, including the development of the Veterans Court and raising awareness for suicide prevention.

Wasser made it clear that he did not have any criticism of the local Kankakee County Veterans Assistance Commission, but that too many veterans and their families were unaware of the benefits available to them.

Wasser said there was no excuse not to fund the needs of the VA at 100%. Instead, he said, too much federal money is wasted, being sent to countries “that hate our guts.”

He said that as a young man he had gotten into more than one fight, but that he was smart enough not to revisit that same location.

Wasser said the ranks of veterans are thinning rapidly, with 372 World War II vets dying every day. Meanwhile, among younger vets, suicide is a problem, with one veteran, on average, committing suicide every 65 minutes.

“We need to get that number to zero,” Wasser said.

The country, he said, must begin to pay more attention to mental health.

He said that the common terms Police Action (which was used for Korea) and Conflict (which was used for Vietnam) are degrading.

“When you’re fighting for a parking spot, that’s a conflict,” he said.

He read two poems, “Mount Austin,” which has come down in his family, honoring service in World War II, and “A Soldier Died Today,” which was composed by Larry Vaincourt.

The poem notes that a veteran’s death often goes unnoticed and unmourned by most.

<em>“If we cannot do him honor while he’s here to hear the praise,</em>

<em>“Then at least let’s give him homage at the ending of his days.</em>

<em>“Perhaps just a simple headline in a paper that would say,</em>

<em>“‘Our country is in mourning, for a soldier died today.’”</em>

There were also remarks by State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Kankakee; Karen Smietanski, assistant superintendent of the county Veterans Assistance Commission; and Peggy Myers, veterans chaplain.

Marine Corps Veteran Stanley Olenjack was the master of ceremonies. David Allen recited the traditional poem “Face to the East” and the St. George American Legion Post fired the volley.