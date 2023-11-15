PHOTOS: Manteno, Bradley celebrate Veterans Day

Veterans Day events began Thursday to preface the Saturday holiday that honors those who have served our country.

On Thursday afternoon at Bradley West Elementary School, students attended an assembly to learn about the branches of military and hear from those who have served. Bradley Mayor Mike Watson addressed the crowd and local musician Jake Vaughn sang “Proud to be an American.” Renee Anderson organized the event.

On Friday morning was the annual Military Warriors Veterans Day Run to the Schools in Manteno. Veterans and military run to the three schools in Manteno and through downtown Manteno where students and spectators cheer on the runners. U.S. Navy veteran Dan Gerber organizes the annual event.