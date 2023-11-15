Kankakee Valley Park District board sets tax levy

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee Valley Park District Board adopted an ordinance Monday setting its tax levy for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The proposed taxes to be levied for 2023 totals $2,741,680, an increase of $254,444 from FY 2022-23, according to KVPD documents.

The board approved a levy request of 9.64%.

A public hearing was held before the board’s vote with no comments made.

A significant portion of the levy is for the corporate fund ($1.2 million), with recreation programs next at $475,000.

The rate would be in effect for tax bills received by residents in May 2024. The Kankakee Valley Park District makes up 5% of a homeowner’s total tax bill.

The owner of a $100,000 house with no tax exemptions would pay $637.50, a decrease of $18.40 from last year, according to KVPD information.

The district won’t find out what the actual tax levy will be until late March or early April once the Equalized Assessed Value is determined by the Kankakee County assessor, KVPD Executive Director Dayna Heitz said.

The EAV is the equalized assessed valuation of a property and is the product of the assessed value of a property (both land and improvements) and the state equalization factor, which is set by the Illinois Department of Revenue.

In Illinois, taxpayers pay one-third of their market value — for example $100,000 times .3333 — to determine EAV. Then, the amount of taxes paid is the EAV (tax base) times the tax rate, which is the sum of all the rates of the taxing districts (schools, county, township, parks, city and airport).

The tax rate is a number that, when multiplied by the tax base, will produce the levy amount, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. In other words, the tax rate is equal to the tax levy divided by the tax base.