TRIAD event for seniors by Rowe, Downey returns Wednesday

KANKAKEE — At 9:30 a.m. Wednesday is the monthly TRIAD meeting, hosted by Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey and Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe.

The meeting is held in the fourth-floor auditorium of the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, and presentations are geared toward area seniors.

This meeting will be a rockin’, interactive program full of rare music, videos and tales from my days and nights with the Rolling Stones, Howlin’ Wolf, Koko Taylor and the giants of blues and rock-n-roll, told by guest speaker Terry Abrahamson. He’ll share stories of his times while writing songs with Muddy Waters.

“Baby Boomers — me included — love this program, frequently sing along, and enthusiastically share their memories, always buoyed by how they intersect with my own,” said Abrahamson.

The event is free to attend, and snacks and beverages are provided. It’s open to all Kankakee County senior citizens and caregivers and there is a chance to win prizes.

For questions and more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3sao.com/seniors" target="_blank">k3sao.com/seniors</a>.