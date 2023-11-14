Manteno vets home sees increase in COVID cases

MANTENO — The Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases among its veterans and staff.

There are 19 residents and 11 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, and all are presenting mild symptoms. The positive residents have been administered antiviral treatment, and no one has been hospitalized, according to a news release from Lieutenant Governor Julianna Stratton.

The home continues to follow all infection prevention policies including encouraging residents to stay in their rooms to minimize movement, social distancing, masking in direct care areas, and intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols. Amplified testing during the outbreak has been established for residents and staff.

Communal dining, group activities and all non-essential outings have been curtailed in the affected areas until the outbreak ends.

Activities and social services staff continue to provide leisure activities, in accordance with social distancing practices.

Visitation is allowed to continue, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. However, families have been notified about the outbreak status and that rescheduling visitation should be considered.

“The veterans’ homes are diligent in protecting the safety of its military veterans and dedicated IDVA staff who care for them from all infectious diseases,” Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Director Terry Prince said in the release.

“We are grateful to the Manteno team for remaining highly vigilant for signs or symptoms of COVID-19 and for responding swiftly, appropriately and professionally to any potential cases.”