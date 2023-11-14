Gotion backed by Economic Alliance as development draws local ire

KANKAKEE — At the same meeting members of the leadership team for Gotion Inc. battery manufacturing plant were welcomed and a letter of support for the project was unanimously approved, one audience member shared a much different view.

At last week’s bi-monthly Economic Alliance of Kankakee County board of directors meeting, it adopted a five-paragraph resolution supporting the $2-billion Gotion development set for the long-vacant, 1.5-million-square-foot, former Kmart distribution property in Manteno.

In addition to direct site employment, the letter stated some 1,000 secondary jobs would be created as result of Gotion.

The board also welcomed three members of the site’s production team: Mark Kreusel, vice president of manufacturing; Dan Tasiemski, senior director of manufacturing; and Mohamad Ali Zeitoun, senior manager of cell manufacturing.

Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent is also the Economic Alliance president and CEO. Nugent did not participate in the drafting of the letter of support.

The trio was welcomed with a standing ovation at the meeting held in Riverside Healthcare’s Hoover Building property in west Kankakee.

The company has stated it will eventually employ 2,600 people at the site.

However, the entire meeting was not all sunshine for Gotion and its Manteno development.

Much ire seems to start from the fact Gotion is a China-based company. Opponents have linked the company, although without specifics, to being directed by the Chinese Communist Party.

At the conclusion of the meeting when audience members are asked to bring up items they would like to share, one audience member took the event in an entirely different direction.

Bob Forsythe, who said he is a 30-plus-year Manteno resident, blasted the alliance for its Gotion support.

“Doesn’t anyone question any of this?” he asked. “Everyone sits here and praises yourself like this is the best thing in the world.”

Forsythe asked how Gotion can be making site plans when the location does not yet have the proper industrial zoning.

The Manteno Planning Commission is slated to hear the rezoning request on Nov. 21.

An angered and frustrated Forsythe said the development would not benefit the region. He said the lack of questioning regarding tax abatements, the lack of environmental impact studies and other similar questions astounds him and others.

And yet, he said, “You all sit here and pat yourself on the back.”

Gotion, which is operating numerous sites across the Midwest and employing thousands, has not been warmly greeted in all areas.

In Michigan’s Green Charter Township where Gotion has proposed an electric vehicle battery manufacturing site, voters on Nov. 7 voted to recall all five members of the township board.

The recall was aimed at residents’ opposition to the plant. The voters basically claimed the board was not listening to their concerns.

Voters in nearby Big Rapids Charter Township also voted to recall the township supervisor for his support of the project.

Whether the recall will have any impact on the development moving forward is unclear as Green Township previously approved a 30-year tax abatement valued at $540 million for Gotion.

Gotion has already started hiring workers for the Michigan site. Gotion plans to hire 2,350 workers in Michigan.

In the alliance’s letter of support authored by Kankakee Community College President Michael Boyd, who is the Economic Alliance board chairman, and Jeff Bennett, of McColly Bennett Real Estate and Alliance vice chairman, it was stated Gotion provides a rare development opportunity.

The alliance “fully supports this development because [of] the positive economic impact it will make in the region.”

“Further, the Economic Alliance is committed to creating the conditions which ensure Kankakee County’s citizens, business and organizations benefit from Gotion success.”

In addition to on-site workers, the letter stated new job creation stimulates additional progress and growth.

“According to economic indicators created by Lightcast using data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Gotion’s Manteno investment will result in ‘well over 1,000 additional jobs in health care, hospitality, engineering, construction’ and other areas.

“New business will flourish, and our local entrepreneurs will be ready for the challenge,” Boyd and Bennett wrote.