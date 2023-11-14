An orchestral introduction: Kiwanis, KVSO host annual youth concert

More than 1,400 middle school students used their ears for a lesson Monday morning.

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra provided that lesson for the Kiwanis Club of Kankakee’s 39th annual Kiwanis Youth Concert at the Hawkins Centennial Chapel at Olivet Nazarene University.

The concerts are provided free of charge to area fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders from about a dozen local schools thanks to the <a href="https://www.kkiwanis.org" target="_blank">Kiwanis Club of Kankakee</a>.

KVSO conductor Allan Dennis interacted with the students throughout the show and introduced each instrument of the orchestra starting with the strings.

From violin and viola to cello, bass and beyond, the musicians performed brief examples of their instrument as they were introduced.

A fun guessing game ensued after the bass player performed a piece inspired by a mystery zoo animal.

The orchestra tailors its repertoire to the young audience each year with a mix of classical and modern music selections. This year’s selections included La Traviata, Phantom of the Opera, Best of the Beatles and Stars and Stripes Forever March.

Among the schools in attendance were Bishop McNamara Grade School, Bradley West Elementary, Chebanse Elementary School, Donovan Grade School, Iroquois West Upper Elementary School, King Middle School, Limestone Middle School, Je-Neir Elementary School, St. George School, Grace Christian School and St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Milford.

The <a href="https://www.kvso.org/event/concert-hope-for-time-with-our-families" target="_blank">KVSO’s next performance will be its annual Holiday Concert</a> on at 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Lincoln Cultural Center at 240 Warren Ave. in Kankakee.

The concert is titled Hope for Time with our Families and will include holiday sing-a-longs and fun holiday music, such as Stokowski’s arrangement of J.S. Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor.

The KVSO Women’s Guild <a href="https://www.kvso.org/event/symphony-of-sweets" target="_blank">Symphony of Sweets dinner</a> will follow this concert at the Kankakee Country Club.

For KVSO tickets and more information, visit <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org.</a>

For more on the Kiwanis Club of Kankakee, visit <a href="https://www.kkiwanis.org" target="_blank">kkiwanis.org</a>.