Alliance letter of support for Gotion development

<strong>November 9, 2023</strong>

<strong>Letter of Support for Gotion from Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</strong>

Kankakee County was presented with a rare opportunity this September when Gotion, Inc. announced its plans to invest $2 billion to convert a formerly closed facility in Manteno into an electric vehicle battery production facility. The Economic Alliance of Kankakee County fully supports this development because of the positive economic impact it will make in the region. Further, the Economic Alliance is committed to creating the conditions which ensure Kankakee County’s citizens, business, and organizations benefit from Gotion’s success.

Gotion plans to create 2,600 jobs at its Manteno facility, and these jobs are available to any area resident who is willing to work. These jobs alone present a rare opportunity for Kankakee County, but we also know that new job creation stimulates additional progress and growth as well.

According to economic modeling indicators created by Lightcast using data from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, Gotion’s investment in the county will result in well over 1,000 additional jobs in health care, hospitality, engineering, construction, and so many other areas of our local economy. New businesses will flourish, and our local entrepreneurs will be ready for the challenge.

We believe that concerns related to the tax incentives which were one factor in Gotion’s choice to invest in Kankakee County are short-sighted. Lightcast predicts that Gotion’s presence in the county will increase local tax revenue by several million dollars each year which will be, in turn, reinvested in the communities and organizations relying upon these revenues. These incentives also require investments made locally in a training program to ensure that Kankakee County residents have priority access to these great jobs in a thriving high-tech industry of the future.

Kankakee County was ranked the third best small manufacturing hub in the nation in 2023 in Business Facilities magazines’ annual metro rankings report. This ranking demonstrates the strength of manufacturing in this region, and it’s a diversified manufacturing base. Products made in Kankakee County range from food to biopharmaceuticals to steel. Now, we have an opportunity to further diversify industry in our community, and this can only strengthen our economy and position our communities for prosperity.

A great opportunity is here for the county to seize, but we must do so by being ready to go to work. It is our collective responsibility and obligation to ensure that this development benefits the communities and citizens who call this great county our home.

Sincerely,

<em>Dr. Michael Boyd, Chairman, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</em>

<em>Jeff Bennett, Vice Chairman, Economic Alliance of Kankakee County</em>