Wilmington woman dies in car crash

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — A 29-year-old Wilmington woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 17 early Sunday morning.

Callie Smith was pronounced dead at the scene on Illinois Route 17 a quarter mile east of Pipeline Road (North 2750W Road), Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

An autopsy is scheduled for today.

The crash occurred at approximately 3:44 a.m., Gessner said.

Smith was traveling west on Illinois Route 17 in a Ford Bronco. She crossed over the center line and hit a culvert causing the vehicle to go airborne, Gessner said.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof.

The coroner’s office and Illinois State Police Troop 5 are investigating the crash.