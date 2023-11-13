Illinois Veterans' Home at Manteno celebrates Veterans Day

Veteran residents at the Illinois Veterans’ Home at Manteno gathered on Friday for a Veterans Day Celebration in Veterans Hall.

After adjutant Shanise Stewart welcomed the veterans and visitors, the whole room recited the Pledge of Allegiance ahead of a prayer.

Army veteran Eric Peterson, a Manteno resident and founder of veteran non-profit Project Headspace and Timing, was the guest speaker.

Peterson, a regular volunteer at the home, spoke about his first visits to the veterans’ home after returning from the service himself, and his friendship that formed with Army veteran Bill Hicks, who passed away in 2020.

He would come to befriend many more residents, and expressed his gratitude in getting to hear each veterans story.

Peterson then talked about a perception of veterans that some kids shared with him recently — fearlessness.

While he appreciated that, he said he didn’t quite think that was true.

“Being a veteran does not mean to be without fear,” Peterson said. “It means to be with love. Love for your brothers, sisters, family, neighbors... so much so that you will go wherever, whenever to protect them.”

The ceremony concluded with a benediction by St. George Church father Dan Belanger, a rifle salute by the St. George American Legion Post 1164 the and retirement of the colors by the Kankakee Marine Corps League Detachment 1253.

Patriotic musical selection by Gina Blanchette closed out the celebration event.